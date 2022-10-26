COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove hopes Malvern spends Friday night trying to chase Hall.
Chase Chase Hall, that is. The Hornets’ 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back leads the Tri-State and southeastern Ohio with 2,200 yards rushing this season. Hall hopes to frequently show his taillights to Malvern defenders when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Patterson Field in a Division VI first-round playoff game.
Hall is the leading rusher for a program known for great running backs. He and freshman Kaden Murphy give Coal Grove (6-4) a strong duo in the backfield. They hope to carry the ball often to keep the ball away from Malvern (8-2), also nicknamed the Hornets.
Malvern, 81 miles west of Pittsburgh, will bring plenty of offense on the 248-mile trip to Coal Grove. Sophomore quarterback Jared Witherow is 6-4, 180 pounds and has completed 118 of 192 passes for 2,059 yards and 21 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. Witherow has plenty of capable receivers — Dylan Phillips has 55 catches for 827 yards, Rodney Smith 31 for 626 and K.J. Wafler 29 for 642. Each has caught eight touchdown passes.
Malvern also can run. Witherow is the team’s leading rusher, with 532 yards and six touchdowns on 101 carries. Drake Hutchison has 380 yards on 86 attempts.
Coal Grove owns an advantage in experience. Malvern features juniors and sophomores at nearly all key positions. The local Hornets also have played a more difficult schedule. Malvern’s foes are a combined 36-63. Coal Grove’s are 57-43.
Coal Grove righted its season just in time. After winning the first five games, the Hornets lost four in a row in a rugged stretch against Ironton, Portsmouth, Gallia Academy and Fairland. Coal Grove finished the regular season with a confidence-inspiring 56-28 victory over Rock Hill.
Malvern has beaten just one team, Conotton Valley (6-4), with a winning record. Coal Grove has beaten two, Berne Union (7-3) and Meigs (6-4), as well as 5-5 Rock Hill.
