COAL GROVE, Ohio — Ben Compliment draws many flattering remarks from coaches, recruiters and opponents.
The Coal Grove High School senior guard/linebacker is among the better players in the Tri-State. A fierce competitor, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound standout has scholarship offers from NCAA Division II schools Alderson Broaddus, Findlay, Ohio Dominican, Lake Erie and Tiffin. He said some like him on offense, others on defense.
“He’s a force,” Hornets coach Jay Lucas said of Compliment. “He’s a really nice football player.”
By “nice,” Lucas means nasty. In his spare time, Compliment likes to hunt, fish and make knives. He brings that ruggedness to the football field as the premier blocker for Coal Grove’s potent rushing attack, featuring running back Austin Stapleton.
Compliment deflected praise to his teammates.
“It’s a good group of guys who play well together,” Compliment said. “We just need to fine-tune some things.”
Fine-tuning has been difficult because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Compliment said he and his teammates have handled the situation well and followed directions from their coaches. The Hornets have had no positive tests, even though school districts on three sides of them have.
“We’ve done pretty good at it, really,” Compliment said. “We’ve tried to stay spaced out. It’s been all right.”
Compliment just wants to play. With the season shortened from 10 games to six, he said he will cherish every opportunity to take the field.
“I feel like we have a decent team,” Compliment said. “We had a lot of guys (52) come out. I think we’ll be all right. The (Ohio Valley Conference) is good. There’s a lot of competition.”