COAL GROVE, Ohio — Three first quarter touchdowns propelled Coal Grove to a 29-14 homecoming victory on Friday over South Point at Patterson Field in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Kylee Thomas, escorted by Blake Ernest, was named homecoming queen at halftime and the duo watched as the Hornets’ Chase Hall rushed 18 times for 191 yards, a touchdown and two 2-point conversions in the win.
A two-week layoff due to COVID-19 protocols hurt Coal Grove (2-1, 1-0 OVC), according to head coach Jay Lucas who talked to his team about the numerous mistakes the Hornets made.
“We had a long layoff,” Lucas said. “There was two weeks there where there was no practice and it showed. Our timing was off, our blocking was off, but I’m proud of our guys.”
Coal Grove fumbled five times in the game, losing two. However, South Point (0-3, 0-1) was unable to convert any points off the turnover.
Hall’s first touchdown of the game didn’t come until the third quarter when he scored on a 41-yard run that put the Hornets up 29-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Malik Pegram returned the squib kick 40 yards for the first South Point score. The Pointers, which had four turnovers of its own, scored its first offensive touchdown of the game with 3:10 to play.
Quarterback Jordan Ermalovich found Brayden Hanshaw in the end zone on a 7-yard scoring pass. The pair would connect on a 2-point conversion to give South Point 14 unanswered points in the second half.
On the final play of the game South Point appeared to get another touchdown but, according to Lucas, the score was negated on an ineligible Pointers player down field.
Although the clock had not run on the play, the back judge was keeping time on the field and ruled time had expired during the play and the offensive penalty officially ended the contest.
Coal Grove will host Chesapeake next Friday in the Battle for the Little Brown Jug while South Point will return home to face Ironton.
SOUTH POINT 0 0 6 8 — 14
COAL GROVE 21 0 8 0 — 29
CG — Hicks 65 pass from Mannon (kick failed).
CG — Simpson 8 run (Hall run).
CG — Kingery 25 INT (Newcomb kick).
CG — Hall 21 run (Hall run).
SP — Pegram 40 kickoff return (kick failed).
SP — Hanshaw 7 pass from Ermalovich (Ermalovich pass to Hanshaw).
SP CG
First downs 9 8
Rushes-yards 27-141 36-217
Passes 5-20-3 4-5-0
Passing yards 29 94
Total yards 170 311
Fumbles-lost 1-1 5-2
Penalties-yards 8-45 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (SP) Freeman 9-59, Ermalovich 6-13, Morrison 9-45, Hunt 1-0, McCallister 1-2, Wilburn 1-22; (CG) Hall 18-191, Mannon 4-(-13), Simpson 8-28, Ferguson 2-14, Gipson 2-1.
PASSING: (SP) Ermalovich 5-20-3 29 yards TD; (CG) Mannon 4-5-0 94 yards TD.
RECEIVING: (SP) Freeman 1-4, Hunt 2-6, Hanshaw 2-19; (CG) Hicks 1-65, Kingery 2-23, Hall 1-6.