COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove rallied from a 40-39 deficit late to beat West Jefferson 47-40 Friday in a Division VI, Region 23 second-round high school football playoff game at Patterson Field.
Chase Hall ran for four touchdowns and Kaden Murphy two for the fifth-seeded Hornets (8-4), who take on No. 1 seed Fort Frye (11-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined.
Coal Grove led 39-13 with 11:56 to play, but freshman quarterback Austin Buescher passed for 205 yards and four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally the Roughriders to the lead. Hall followed with a touchdown to win it.
Hall carried 35 times for 294 yards. For West Jefferson, Mason Book caught eight passes for 135 yards. Buescher completed 21 of 36 passes for 317 yards and five touchdowns.
INDIAN VALLEY 35, GALLIA ACADEMY 14: The fourth-seeded Braves (9-3) jumped to a 35-0 halftime lead and rolled by the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (9-3) in a Division IV, Region 15 second-round playoff game in Gnadenhutten, Ohio.
Indian Valley led 7-0 after one quarter, then used a big second period to pull away. The Braves will play No. 9 seed Columbus Ready (9-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined. The Silver Knights upset No. 1 seed St. Clairsville 24-21 Friday.
ASHLAND 49, MAGOFFIN COUNTY 6: LaBryant Strader completed four of five passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns to pace the host Tomcats (7-4) by the Hornets (4-7) in a Class AAA playoff opener at Putnam Stadium.
Strader threw a 16-yard TD pass to Asher Adkins one minute into the game to begin the rout and set up Friday's second-round home contest vs. Belfry (6-5). Austin Nichols scored the winning touchdown at 6:51 of the first quarter. Strader and Adkins connected again from 21 yards before Braxton Jennings ran 2 yards for a score to make it 28-0 after one quarter.
BOYD COUNTY 41, ANDERSON COUNTY 14: The Lions (8-3) used five scoring plays of 48 yards or longer in a pummeling of the Bearcats in a Class AAAA playoff opener in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Rhett Holbrook scored on a 66-yard run, Malachi Wheeler ran 61 yards for a TD, Cameron Collins raced 79 yards for a touchdown, Rhett Holbrook threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Trey Holbrook and a 56-yard scoring strike to Josh Thornton.
Boyd County, which won its first postseason game since 2008, visits Boyle County (9-2) in the second round Friday. The Rebels beat Bourbon County 43-0 in the first round.
RACELAND 48, NICHOLAS COUNTY 6: Logan Lundy completed 16 of 23 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns as the homestanding Rams (10-1) clobbered the Blue Jackets (7-4) in a Class A playoff game.
Mason Lykins caught five passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns to help Raceland advance to a second-round home game vs. Paris (7-3) on Friday.
GREENUP COUNTY 47, PIKE CENTRAL 0: The Musketeers (8-5) won their first home playoff game since 2007 with a blowout of the Hawks (4-7) in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Tyson Sammons completed 12 of 18 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran six times for 63 yards. Six different players scored for Greenup County, which plays at Lawrence County (9-2) in the second round of the Class AAA playoffs Friday.
WINFIELD 39, POINT PLEASANT 14: Caden Beam and Bray Boggs each rushed for more than 100 yards as the Generals (9-1) defeated the host Big Blacks (5-5).
Beam carried 17 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Boggs gained 107 yards and scored twice on 15 attempts. Winfield led 21-0 at halftime.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 26, EAST CARTER 14: Jake Derifield caught a 64-yard touchdown pass and made a key interception as the Bulldogs (9-2) beat the Raiders (6-5) in a Class AAA playoff game in Louisa, Kentucky.
East Carter led 7-0 before Lawrence County reeled off 26 consecutive points to advance to Friday's home second-round contest vs. Greenup County. The Musketeers won the regular-season meeting 17-14.
Talan Pollock completed 5 of 7 passes for 108 yards for the Bulldogs. Quintin Johnson was 13 for 20 for 187 yards for East Carter.
WHEELERSBURG 55, BARNESVILLE 31: The Pirates outscored the host Shamrocks 34-7 in the second half to win an Ohio Division V, Region 23 playoff game at Shamrock Stadium.
Derrick Lattimore carried 20 times for 256 yards as Wheelersburg (9-3) gained 429 yards on 52 rushes. The Pirates advance to round three vs. Harvest Prep, a 47-16 winner over West Muskingum, on Saturday at a site to be determined.
WAHAMA 68, BUFFALO 7: The White Falcons clinched their first 10-0 regular season since its state championship season of 2012 by trouncing the Bison (1-9) in Mason, West Virginia.
Wahama led 28-0 six minutes into the game on their way to a 61-0 halftime lead. Connor Lambert rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Matthew Barr added 137 yards and a pair of TDs. Sawyer VanMeter scored twice and ran for 107 yards. For Buffalo, Josh Moody threw for 110 yards.