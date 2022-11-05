The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221106-hds-hs roundup.jpg

Coal Grove's Kaden Murphy (14) eludes a West Jefferson defender during a high school football playoff game Friday at Patterson Field in Coal Grove, Ohio.

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove rallied from a 40-39 deficit late to beat West Jefferson 47-40 Friday in a Division VI, Region 23 second-round high school football playoff game at Patterson Field.

Chase Hall ran for four touchdowns and Kaden Murphy two for the fifth-seeded Hornets (8-4), who take on No. 1 seed Fort Frye (11-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

