Coal Grove takes on Chesapeake during a high school football game Sept. 16 in Chesapeake, Ohio. The Hornets take on West Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday in a Division VI, Region 23 second-round playoff game.
COAL GROVE, Ohio -- One high school football game piquing interest throughout Southeast Ohio features two teams peaking at the right time.
Coal Grove (7-4) entertains West Jefferson (5-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Division VI, Region 23 second-round playoff game at Patterson Field.
The fifth-seeded Hornets have won two in a row to break a four-game losing streak. The 13th-seeded Rough Riders upset No. 4 Newcomerstown 49-14 last week for just their second victory in the last seven games.
Coal Grove's offense was magnificent last week in a 67-43 triumph over No. 12 Malvern as Chase Hall ran for 355 yards and six touchdowns. Hall has a program record 2,574 yards rushing and 42 touchdowns.
"Our team played very hard and battled through some adversity," Hornets coach Jay Lucas said of his squad overcoming a 20-7 deficit. "This was a huge victory for our program, our school and our community."
Lucas said West Jefferson is better than its seeding. The Rough Riders played a rugged schedule and its losses were to teams with a combined record of 46-19. West Jefferson lost several stars from last seson's team that defeated Fairland 33-8 in the third round before falling to Coldwater in the state semifinals. One star who is back, though, is all-state receiver Mason Book, who has 53 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Two other receivers, Ethan Hostetler and Tanner Salyer, have more than 400 yards in catches. Quarterback Austin Buescher, son of coach Shawn Buescher, has completed 130 of 198 passes for 1,823 yards and 20 touchdowns, with five interceptions. The freshman passer will be tested by a Hornets defense that intercepted five passes last week.
Hostetler is a versatile threat. He leads West Jefferson in rushing with 908 yards and eight touchdowns on 143 attempts. He also filled in at quarterback and completed 60 of 102 passes for 597 yards and six TDs, with seven picks.
"They're a very good football team," Lucas said of the Rough Riders. "We're blessed once again to play at home."
The winner of Friday's game takes on the victor from the contest featuring No. 8 Sarahville Shenandoah (7-4) at No. 1 Fort Frye (10-1) in the third round at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at a site to be determined.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
