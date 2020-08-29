COAL GROVE, Ohio — Austin Stapleton carried 15 times for 104 yards and one touchdown to lead Coal Grove to a 20-6 victory over Rock Hill Friday night in high school football at Patterson Field.
The Hornets used an effective ground attack to move the ball and keep it away from the Redmen. Coal Grove rushed for 221 yards on 39 attempts, with Malachi Wheeler picking up 78 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Clay Ferguson added 59 passing yards, completing 6 of 9 passes.
Owen Hankins led Rock Hill with 96 yards on 15 carries as the Redmen gained 169 yards on 41 attempts.
Wheeler’s 9-yard touchdown run and Justin Newsome’s extra point gave Coal Grove a 6-0 lead.
Rock Hill pulled within 7-6 on a 1-yard plunge by Hayden Harper, capping a 67-yard, 10-play drive. The Hornets responded with a 48-yard drive capped by Stapleton’s 11-yard scoring run to make it 14-6.
Wheeler scored from the 9 with 2:20 left in the third quarter to set the score.
ROCK HILL 0 6 0 0—6
COAL GROVE 7 7 6 0—20
CG — Wheeler 9 run (Newcomb kick)
RH — H. Harper 1 run (kick blocked)
CG — Stapleton 11 run (Newcomb kick)
CG — Wheeler 9 run (run failed)
GALLIA ACADEMY 41, SOUTH POINT 0: Lightning halted the Blue Devils’ victory over the Pointers (0-1) at halftime at Memorial Stadium in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Gallia Academy (1-0) scored all the points it needed a mere 48 seconds into the game when James Armstrong raced 55 yards to the end zone. Caleb Geiser kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
Noah Vasco threw a 35-yard TD pass to Daunevyn Woodson with 6:55 left in the first quarter to make it 13-0, then hit Briar Williams with a 71-yard scoring pass to make it 20-0 with 2:06 left in the first quarter.
After a 30-minute lightning delay, Michael Beasy scored on a 7-yard run to give Gallia Academy a 27-0 lead with 7:59 left in the period. Armstrong followed with a 9-yard TD jaunt and Beasy scored from the 1 to set the score.
Lightning flashes again stopped play and officials called the game after talking with coaches from both squads.
The Blue Devils outgained South Point 418-52 as Vanco completed 10 of 14 passes for 211 yards. Armstrong rushed for 151 yards on 11 carries. Malik Pegram led the Pointers with four completions in 10 attempts for 64 yards.
SOUTH POINT 0 0 x x — 0
GALLIA ACADEMY 20 21 x x — 41
GA — Armstrong 55 run (Geiser kick)
GA — Woodson 35 pass from Vanco (kick blocked)
GA — Williams 71 pass from Vanco (Geiser kick)
GA — Beasy 8 run (Geiser kick)
GA — Armstrong 9 run (Geiser kick)
GA — Beasy 1 run (Geiser kick)
WELLSTON 41, RIVER VALLEY 6: The Rockets (1-0) built a 41-0 lead and clobbered the Raiders (0-1) in Bidwell, Ohio.
R.J. Kemp’s 4-yard TD run and Jarrod Wilbur’s fumble recovery in the end zone gave Wellston all the points it needed. Jeremiah Frisby threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Kemp, Jonathan Garvin and Chase Ingalls ran for touchdowns and Frisby threw a 14-yard TD pass to Ingalls for the rest of the Rockets’ scoring.
Michael Conkle ran 12 yards for a touchdown with 6:51 left for River Valley’s score.
Garvin carried 16 times for 105 yards. Frisby completed 7 of 11 passes for 201 yards. Kemp caught two passes for 109 yards.
FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN 39, GREEN 8: The Knights (1-0) raced to a 13-0 lead on their way to a triumph over the Bobcats (0-1) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
With the victory, Fairfield Christian snapped a 32-game losing streak.
SYMMES VALLEY 44, SOUTH GALLIA 6: The Vikings routed the Rebels in the opener for both teams in Willow Wood, Ohio.
MEIGS 28, VINTON COUNTY 22: The Marauders (1-0) scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to topple the Vikings (0-1) in McArthur, Ohio.
Coulter Cleland completed 16 of 26 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns for Meigs. He also rushed for 42 yards. Wyatt Hoover caught three passes for 73 yards and one touchdown. Dillon Howard caught two balls for 69 yards and one TD. Zach Searles caught a 9-yard touchdown pass.