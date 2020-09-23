COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Of all the high school football teams playing Friday night, perhaps none is more grateful than Coal Grove.
The Hornets (1-2 overall, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) entertain Portsmouth (1-3, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Patterson Field.
At this time last week, Coal Grove fans were concerned that the team might not play again when its game with Gallia Academy was canceled because of health and safety concerns after two members of the Hornets' band reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. One of Coal Grove's football players also plays in the band, further complicating the situation.
Gallia wound up playing, and winning 19-14, at Wellston in a replacement game on Saturday.
Hornets officials said all is a go for this week's contest.
"We are thankful to have the opportunity to get back out on the field together," Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas said. "Let's not take it for granted. We'll prepare the very best we can for a big game."
The Hornets are looking to rebound from a 71-0 loss at Ironton on Sept. 11. Coal Grove opened with a 20-6 victory over Rock Hill, then lost 27-21 at Fairland. Lucas and his squad are eager to try to break the losing streak and improve their seeding for the Division VI playoffs.
Portsmouth also seeks to snap a losing streak. The Trojans opened with a 50-9 loss to Ironton, then evened their record with a 31-14 victory at South Point. Since then, they've dropped two in a row -- 34-6 to Fairland and a wild 49-38 shootout last week at Chesapeake.
Friday's game could be determined by which offense performs better. Coal Grove features a pounding rushing attack led by the Nos. 6 and 7 rushers in the OVC. Malachi Wheeler has carried 51 times for 227 yards. Austin Stapleton has run for 202 yards on 40 attempts. Portsmouth is led by the league's second-leading passer in Drew Roe, who has completed 66 of 117 throws for 804 yards and nine touchdowns, with three interceptions. Roe's favorite target is the OVC's second-leading receiver, Reade Pendleton, who has a league-best 24 catches for 290 yards. Chris Duff is No. 5 in the conference in receiving with 11 catches for 164 yards.