CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Little Brown Jug will reside in Coal Grove for another year after the Hornets defeated Chesapeake 43-6 Friday to spoil homecoming for the Panthers.
Chase Hall scored three touchdowns in the first half to go along with 133 yards rushing to lead Coal Grove (5-0 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) to its third victory over Chesapeake in as many seasons.
“He’s our workhorse,” Coal Grove head coach Jay Lucas said of Hall.
Hall scored on a 3-yard run to cap a 10-play, 56-yard drive on the Hornets’ opening possession that took 4:56 off the first-quarter clock.
A 1-yard run by the senior running back started a second quarter that saw Coal Grove score 24 unanswered points and take a 30-6 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Gavin Simpson’s 15-yard run was followed by Hall’s third touchdown, an 11-yard score that set the first-half score.
Chesapeake (2-3, 0-2) answered Hall’s first score with a run by Marcus Burnside with 1:12 left in the first quarter. Coal Grove’s defense limited the Panthers to 77 yards rushing in the first half, and the Panthers were unable to find the end zone after Burnside’s run.
After basketball player Robin Isaacs was crowned as Chesapeake’s homecoming queen at halftime, the Hornets went back on the attack.
Quarterback Whyatt Mannon’s 1-yard touchdown run to end Coal Grove’s first possession of the third quarter started a running clock.
Kaden Murphy added a 24-yard touchdown run to go along with a pair of 2-point conversions.
The contest also marked a tough stretch ahead for both teams through the final five contests of the season.
Coal Grove will face Portsmouth on Friday, followed by contests against fellow OVC leaders Gallia Academy and Ironton in consecutive weeks as it tries to stay in the hunt for an OVC championship.
Chesapeake will face the Fighting Tigers next Friday, but also has Portsmouth, South Point, Rock Hill and Fairland still to play.
“It’s a tough portion on our schedule the final month,” said Panthers head coach Todd Knipp, whose team will follow the Ironton contest with a matchup against Portsmouth.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.