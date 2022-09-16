The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Little Brown Jug will reside in Coal Grove for another year after the Hornets defeated Chesapeake 43-6 Friday to spoil homecoming for the Panthers.

Chase Hall scored three touchdowns in the first half to go along with 133 yards rushing to lead Coal Grove (5-0 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) to its third victory over Chesapeake in as many seasons.

