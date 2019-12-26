COAL GROVE, Ohio — Addi Dillow doesn't sound like she stays too busy.
The Coal Grove junior plays sports and when she isn't doing that she's at home, in her room, doing homework and studying.
However, playing sports is putting it rather mildly.
Dillow is a three-sport star for the Hornets. She plays volleyball in the fall, moves into basketball in the winter and in the spring plays her favorite sport, softball.
Softball is what she considers her best sport and Dillow has generated college interest for her talents.
"I'm really interested in going to Otterbein," said Dillow of her college plans. Otterbein University is a private liberal arts school in Westerville, Ohio.
"I went to a camp there and I've been around the campus and my cousin attended Oterbein so I'm used to being around there. I just hope to play at the next level."
There are other colleges she's interested in as well and offers are expected to come following this season for her.
Dillow has been playing travel basketball and softball but she gave up hoops for one year to concentrate on her diamond skills.
"I just fell in love with softball," Dillow said. "My Dad and my Mom talked me into back out. I played basketball all my life. Whenever I was little I played with the boys teams because there was never really a lot of girls in my grade that played so I've always been around it."
Coal Grove is fortunate to have her for both sports. The school that has dominated Lawrence County and the Ohio Valley Conference in football has never had a strong presence in basketball for boys or girls.
Dillow led the Hornets to an OVC title last season and to the sectional finals.
This season, thanks to a 52-51 overtime win over Ironton on Dec. 16 at Dawson-Bryant High School, Coal Grove is in first place in the OVC.
Dillow had 24 points in that game and five in the overtime period. Through that game, her 19.6 points per game led the conference.
Those figures however don't account for the 20 points she scored in a win over South Point, or the 31 she scored in a loss against Huntington St. Joe.
"I kind of know where I'm at in basketball but not major stats," Dillow said. "I don't really track my softball stats. I just come out and play and try and win."
The Hornets (7-3 overall, 6-0 OVC) have played each team except Portsmouth at least once. On Jan. 6, Coal Grove faces Portsmouth for the first time and three days later has a rematch of its 49-48 win over Fairland in Rome Township.
On Jan. 27 it will face Ironton again with conference title implications on the line plus Dillow and the Hornets have one more game with South Point which it narrowly escaped 59-56 on Dec. 19.
Then a postseason run could be in the cards.
"Hopefully," Dillow said. "We have a lot of different talents. We have our bigs down low that are going get in there and push around and try to shoot. Then we have a couple of different that like to drive the ball and a couple of other people that like to stand at the 3-point line. That's been the key to success in our OVC wins."
Coal Grove will enter its second run through the OVC with a target on its back but a weapon in Dillow to welcome all challengers.