COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove (Dawson-Bryant) High School announced a stunning development with its athletic program this week, pulling off a feat most 280-student public schools can only imagine.
“It is with great excitement and pride that we would like to announce the imminent construction of a new multi-level fieldhouse and indoor turf facility,” Hornets football coach Jay Lucas said.
Such a facility usually is reserved for much larger schools, but Lucas said Coal Grove found funding to construct the facility, which will replace the current 70-year-old fieldhouse. Construction is expected to begin on Aug. 1.
The new fieldhouse will feature an indoor artificial turf football field identical to the turf on Patterson Field, where the Hornets play games.
“It will be large enough for virtually any sports team or band to utilize at different times,” Lucas said. “It also will have retractable batting cages for our softball and baseball programs. There will be a classroom and indoor staging area that can be used by any class or group.”
The facility also will feature new high school and middle school locker rooms, a weight room, coaches offices, laundry facilities, a training room, film room, showers, restrooms and storage.
“This is a very exciting time for our school district,” Lucas said.
Lucas thanked the board of education, superintendent Steve Easterling, treasurer Bradley Miller, athletic directors Bryan Mulkey and Shaun Smith, principal Dean Mader and others for working on securing the facility.
“This project is something we have talked about and planned for for almost 20 years,” Lucas said. “It’s finally coming to fruition. Thousands of students will benefit from this for decades to come.”
