COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Coal Grove High School's football team must cover considerable ground just to get to its football game Saturday and the Hornets hope to pile up plenty of yardage once they get to their destination.
No. 10 seed Coal Grove makes the 3-hour drive to Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-2) for a 7 p.m. second round Division VI, Region 23 playoff game.
The Hornets hope to use a punishing ground game to keep the ball away from the Zeps' balanced attack. That strategy worked in 2017 when Coal Grove beat Shenandoah 7-6 in the playoffs. Several players from that game remain on both rosters.
Quarterback Dayton Hill leads the Zeps, who average 23 points per game and give up 16.1. Hill is a highly efficient 50 for 71 (70.4 percent) passing for 763 yards and nine touchdowns, with five interceptions. When Hill throws, it's usually to Cade Denius, who has caught 35 passes for 471 yards and five TDs out of his slot position. Wide receiver Robbie Cool has 14 receptions for 225 yards and a pair of scores.
Briar Portman (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) leads Shenandoah's rushing attack with 602 yards on 88 attempts and 10 touchdowns. Coal Grove would much rather keep Portman's legs busy punting the ball. He averages 36.5 yards per kick.
The Zeps remind the Hornets somewhat of less-explosive version of Fairland, which Coal Grove lost to 27-21 in the season's second week.
Shenandoah opened with a 48-7 rout of Belpre before topping Caldwell 14-6. The Zeps followed with two losses, falling 35-8 to Division IV Cambridge and 22-8 at No. 5 seed Barnesville, before bouncing back with a 44-19 triumph over Northridge and a 16-8 win at Buckeye Local. Shenandoah received a first-round bye in the playoffs.
The game might well be determined by whether the Zeps can slow Coal Grove's running game, led by Austin Stapleton, who has carried 111 times for 700 yards and 12 touchdowns. Malachai Wheeler, who has 607 yards and six touchdowns on 85 carries, also is a workhorse. Chase Hall has kept defenses honest with 31 carries for 273 yards.
The Hornets, who pounded Grandview Heights 57-6 last week, don't throw often. Clay Ferguson has completed 10 of 19 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown, with Wheeler having caught six balls for 37 yards.
The winner of Saturday's contest moves on to face the victor from Saturday's game featuring 18th-seeded Loudonville (2-5) at No. 2 seed Centerburg (6-0).