PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Jaidyn Griffth’s 3-point play with just under 6 minutes left put Coal Grove ahead for good and senior Addi Dillow delivered key baskets and free throws down the stretch to power the Lady Hornets past Fairland, 54-47, in an Ohio Division III sectional semifinal game Wednesday night at Fairland’s Carl York Center.
Griffith’s big play put Coal Grove in front 41-38 and Dillow contributed 12 of her game-high 30 points in the final period to send the Lady Hornets into the district finals Saturday against No. 1 seed Wheelersburg. Game time is 2 p.m. at Ironton High School’s Conley Center. Wheelersburg beat No. 9 New Lexington in the other semifinal, 47-42.
“For a few minutes we quit believing,” Coal Grove coach Rick Roach said. “During a timeout I told the girls, ‘we’re capable of doing this.’ We got the big lead, did some stupid stuff, but got it done in the end.”
Dillow, the program’s all-time leading point producer now, hit three baskets midway through the exciting final period to help the visitors and No. 5 seed build the lead to nine at 48-39.
Emma Marshall’s three-pointer with 1:25 left cut the deficit to 48-44 only to see Dillow convert 4-of-4 key free throws down the stretch to hold on and get a standing ovation from the Coal Grove crowd. Attendance was limited to Coronavirus protocols.
“This feels good,” Dillow said. “Been working on them (foul shots) all week. In the end, make them and we win. That’s what it came down to. When we were down, we got in the huddle and said we can do this.”
Fairland, the No. 4 seed, led 30-24 at the break, but only scored 17 points in the second half.
“Shots two-three feet from the basket, we missed a lot,” Lady Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said. “We said we can’t turn the ball over at the three-point line. Addi’s fast and will beat us to the rim. When I look back, I wouldn’t change anything, just make more shots.
“Half of Dillow’s points were transition shots. The other shots were tough shots, contested and she made them. Said she was the best player in the league last year and best player in the league this year. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games.”
When Roach addressed his players in the locker room after the game, he stressed one big point.
“We’re going to practice tomorrow,” he said. “That’s what happens when you win big games. So much has gone on this season and these girls have given a better effort than any team I’ve coached.
Roach said the Coal Grove bus was to leave school at 5:30, but had to wait as three-to-four players weren’t there.
“They were in cars chilling out,” he said. “Riding on the bus singing. Relaxed. It’s what it’s all about.”
Kaleigh Murphy added 10 points for Coal Grove.
Tomi Hinkle led Fairland with 15 points. Marshall added 12 and Bree Allen 11.
COAL GROVE 13 11 10 20 — 54: Holmes 4, Dillow 30, Murphy 10, Abbey Hicks 3, Griffith 7.
FAIRLAND 14 16 6 11 — 47: Marshall 12, Bruce 4, Allen 11, Hinkle 15, Howard 5.