IRONTON, Ohio — Coal Grove shook off a sluggish start on Monday and then dominated the second half to defeat Ironton 56-25 in Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball action at the Fighting Tigers’ Conley Center.
The win for the Hornets was its fourth straight since a loss to Fairland in the conference opener, and head coach Rick Roach’s team improved to 5-1 overall on the year, and 3-1 in the OVC.
“You saw at the beginning we weren’t on a hot streak there,” Roach said.
Addi Dillow led all scorers with 23 points, according to the official scorebook, and got Coal Grove started early in the first quarter.
Dillow opened the game with the first points, a layup, then followed that up on the next Hornets’ possession with an offensive rebound and put back. Elli Holmes added a bucket in the paint to spark Coal Grove to a 6-0 lead.
The Hornets built that lead to 14-4 with 2:35 in the opening period before it allowed Ironton to get back into the game.
The Fighting Tigers closed out the quarter on a 5-0 run, all scored by Isabel Morgan, who led her team with 11 points in the game.
Ironton (1-4, 0-2) kept the game close in the second period with Morgan again knocking down two 3-pointers in the period.
“Doug (Graham, Ironton’s head coach) does a great job with his girls every year,” Roach said. “Their quickness is something we struggled with early. They were able to get down, get some shots off and we weren’t getting back and finishing the way we needed to finish.
“We got to the basket, but we were settling.”
A pair of Evan Williams free throws at 5:51 of the third quarter were the only points Ironton scored in the period, while Coal Grove took advantage of five Fighting Tigers’ turnovers in the quarter to blow the game open.
Dillow scored eight points in the period, while Kaleigh Murphy and Jaidyn Griffith turned the rebounding momentum in favor of the Hornets. Murphy officially finished with 12 points in the game.
Unofficially, Murphy finished with eight rebounds, which if correct, put her just shy of a double-double.
“I’m hoping I had double digits because I’m going for my 500th rebound this year,” Murphy said. “I had 120 left at the beginning of the season before any games and I’ve had double digits in every game so far.”
Murphy finished with the last six points of the game to finish off the win for Coal Grove that is now trying to keep pace with Fairland after the Dragons’ 51-44 loss over the Hornets on Nov. 30.
“I think (the Fairland loss) was kind of a wake-up call to us that we went in thinking that we were going to destroy everybody,” Dillow said. “Since then, in practice, it’s been a completely different mindset.”
Dillow said the team got another wake-up call after its slow start in the first half against Ironton, but at halftime the team was able to get back its offensive touch.
Roach, though, said the focus at halftime was on defense and putting more pressure on Ironton’s shooters.
“Once we rotated and put a little more pressure on their shooters, they didn’t make as many shots. You hold a team to eight points in half, I’ll take that.”
COAL GROVE 14 10 16 16 — 56: Holmes 5, Dillow 23, Murphy 12, Ab. Hicks 6, Harmon 4, Griffith 6.
IRONTON 9 8 2 6 — 25: Carpenter 6, Morgan 11, Williams 8.