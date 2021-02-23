CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Three Coal Grove Hornets scored in double figures as it rolled to a 78-70 win over Chesapeake on its home floor in a regular season Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball matchup on Tuesday.
Hunter Staton scored 19 points to lead Coal Grove (9-9 overall, 6-7 OVC) while Perry Kingery added 18 and Tait Matney 15. The Hornets had the hot hand early, knocking down five 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 25-12 lead.
Staton only had two points in the first period but he made three triples in the second period, then added one more in the fourth period to help Coal Grove ice the game.
Chesapeake (8-12, 4-10) had no defensive answer in the first half as it fell behind 47-27 at halftime. On the offensive end, however, the Panthers were able to counter with Levi Blankenship.
Blankenship led all scorers with a 29-point effort, including 19 in the second half as he attempted to rally his Panthers.
Coal Grove assisted in that effort with its own mistakes, head coach Kevin Vanderhoof said.
“We just turned the ball over too much in the second half,” Vanderhoof said. “We got complacent, took some bad shots, quick shots and let them back in the game.”
Coal Grove committed just three turnovers in the first half but finished the game with 15 total.
Kingery got his team started with all six of his team’s points in the Hornets’ first three possessions of the second half. Kingery also pulled down eight rebounds for Coal Grove.
An offensive rebound and put back at 5:31 of the third period gave the Hornets a 53-31 lead. But it was Chesapeake that answered with a 13-2 run through the 1:22 mark of the third period that cut into the Coal Grove lead.
Daniel Maynard’s 3-pointer to start the fourth period cut the Coal Grove lead to 59-49. The Hornets never flinched.
Staton answered Maynard’s 3-pointer with one of his own on the next possession and back-to-back 2-point field goals at 4:58 by Staton and Matney put the Hornets up 70-53 with 4:43 to play.
The Panthers were able to close out the game by scoring 12 of the final 15 points in the contest to finally get the deficit under 10 as time expired.
The matchup was a makeup game of a contest cancelled on Friday due to the weather last week and followed each team’s first sectional games in the postseason.
Coal Grove, the No. 12-seed in the Division III Southeast District will take on OVC-foe, and No. 5-seed, South Point in the sectional on Friday at Pointers’ Gym after the Hornets’ 66-58 win over Lynchburg Clay on Monday.
Chesapeake defeated Westfall 54-53 on Monday and as the No. 11-seed will travel to No. 6-seed Piketon on Friday.
COAL GROVE 25 22 12 19 — 78: Hicks 9, Hankins 9, Matney 15, Staton 19, Dillon 4, Horn 4, Kingery 18.
CHESAPEAKE 12 15 19 24 — 70: Schneider 10, Cox 7, Blankenship 29, Maynard 9, Daniels 3, Bragg 8, Lemley 2, Grimm 2