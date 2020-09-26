COAL GROVE, Ohio — Chase Hall ran 4 yards for a touchdown with 1:02 left on the clock to lift Coal Grove to a wild Ohio Valley Conference win over Portsmouth, 66-63, Friday night to make it a happy homecoming for the Hornets.
The OVC contest turned into a shootout with quarterback Drew Roe slinging the ball around for the Trojans and Austin Stapleton turning in a workhorse effort at running back before exiting the game late with cramps.
In the end, the Hornets made the big play on defense to cap the crazy victory. Roe completed a 17-yard pass to Mike Duncan in Coal Grove territory only to see freshman Steven Simpson put on a big hit to force a ball the home team recovered the ice the contest.
Coal Grove started the game-winning drive at its 49 with 6:25 left in the game. Stapleton and Hall split the running duties with Stapleton picking up six yards on a fourth-and-3 at the Portsmouth 21. The Hornets called 13 plays, all runs.
“At the end of the game, we found a way to win,” Hornets coach Jay Lucas said. “As a coach I couldn’t be more proud. Seniors you’ll talk about this all your life. Minute to go, had to make a play to win and we did it.”
Coal Grove didn’t have runner Malachai Wheeler and quarterback Clay Ferguson, who were out with injuries. Enter Stapleton and freshman Whyatt Mannon at quarterback. Wheeler also plays on defense.
“Austin, he’s a warrior. He’s been that way for four years,” Lucas said. “We played a lot of new people. Roe’s a dynamic player. He can improvise. He’s dangerous when he does that.”
Stapleton carried 36 times for 249 yards. The Hornets had 401 total yards, all rushing.
Roe connected on 28-of-35 passes for 468 yards.
Portsmouth is home next week against Gallia Academy. Coal Grove visits Chesapeake.
PORTSMOUTH 7 35 14 7 — 63
COAL GROVE 14 22 16 14--66
CG--Simpson 7 run (Newcomb kick).
P--Pendleton pass from Roe (kick failed)
CG--Hall 27 run (Newcomb kick)
P--Roe 10 run(Duff pass from Roe)
CG--Hall 8 run (kick failed)
P--Johnson 3 run (Bowling kick)
CG--Stapleton 16 run (Stapleton run)
P--Poxes 7 run (Bowling kick)
CG-Stapleton 14 run (Stapleton run)
P--Pendleton 6 pass from Roe (Bowling kick)
CG--Hall 3 run (Hall run)
P--Dixon 14 pass from Roe (Bowling kick)
CG--Stapleton 4 run (Hall run)
P--Duff 48 pass from Roe (Bowling kick)
CG--Stapleton 9 run (Hall run)
P--Roe 11 run (Bowling kick)
CG--Hall 4 run (run failed)
P CG
First downs 20 24
Rushes-yards 15-125 65-401
Comp — att-int 28-35- 0 0-0
Passing yards 468 0
Total offense 593 401
Penalties 8-47 8-47
Fumbles — lost 2-2 2-2
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Portsmouth, A. Johnson 12-93, Roe 3-22, Poxes 2-10. Coal Grove, Stapleton 36-249, Simpson 5-35, Mannon 6-4 Hall 18-113.
PASSING — Portsmouth, Roe 28-35-0, 468 yards. Mannon, 0-0-0, 0 yards.
RECEIVING — Portsmouth, Dixon 5-98, Pendleton 6-116, Griffith 2-20, Duff 5-127, Johnson 8-74, Duncan 2-33. Coal Grove, none.