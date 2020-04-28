COAL GROVE, Ohio — Akeem Scott couldn’t imagine his team without Borders.
Scott, men’s head basketball coach at Kentucky Christian University, signed Coal Grove star Cory Borders on Saturday. Borders is the second Hornet in as many seasons to join the Knights. Guard Aaron Music signed last year.
“I chose KCU because it was close to home and I would be able to get to play with (Music) and anyone could come watch me play,” Borders said of the Grayson, Kentucky, college 24 miles from Coal Grove High School.
Despite posting a stellar season as a junior, Borders wondered if he would receive an opportunity to play college ball after a knee injury cost him nearly all his senior campaign. Still, coaches noticed the standout guard the few times he took the court.
Borders chose Kentucky Christian over the University of Rio Grande, which recruited him for basketball and bowling. Borders is an excellent bowler and stars in football, track and baseball, displaying rare five-sport athleticism.
“I thought that one was an easy choice to make,” Borders said of signing with the Knights.
Borders said the COVID-19 quarantine has limited his workouts, but that he has stayed in shape and put up some shots by himself.
He hasn’t decided on a major yet, but the Hornets star said that will come soon. Whatever he chooses, his scholarship will allow him to play the game he has loved since kindergarten.
“It’s always been my favorite sport,” Borders said. “I fell in love with the game as soon as I picked up a basketball.”