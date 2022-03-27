COAL GROVE, Ohio — Katie Deeds might possess the most appropriate walk-up song of all time in AC/DC’s “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.”
The Coal Grove High School softball catcher, though, is less of rock and roller than a quiet, small-town girl looking to continue playing somewhere that reminds her of home. Enter Alice Lloyd College.
Deeds signed with the Eagles on Friday, saying that the college of 620 students in tiny, remote Pippa Passes, Kentucky, was the right fit.
“I went to the campus and it really felt like home,” Deeds said of Alice Lloyd. “I like the smaller feel of it. You know everybody there. The coaches were very welcoming.”
With a population of about 1,900, Coal Grove is about three times as large as Pippa Passes proper, but Deeds said that’s beneficial.
“I think it will give me more time to focus on my studies,” she said.
Deeds is versatile. She also plays outfield and infield, having starred in centerfield and at third base, as well as behind the plate. She said she knows she’ll have to earn a starting position and looks forward to the competition.
A switch-hitter, Deeds batted .300 last season.
A fan of thriller and suspense books, Deeds also enjoys making pottery. She said she’ll major in elementary education.
As for the walk-up song, Deeds laughed at the mention of it.
“I’ve been thinking about that since Little League,” she said. “I had to do it for the namesake.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
