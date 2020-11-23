COAL GROVE, Ohio — Addi Dillow’s choice of where to go wasn’t her only decision, as she also had to decide what sport to play.
The Coal Grove High School multisport star selected West Virginia State and softball. Dillow signed Thursday to continue her career with the Yellow Jackets.
One of the better athletes in the Tri-State, Dillow could have played college basketball. Or volleyball. Or run track. She won the Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award in middle school after becoming the only student-athlete at Coal Grove to play five sports in one season.
A .495 hitter in softball as a sophomore, Dillow has 1,000 kills in volleyball and 1,000 points in basketball. She is at least all-district in every sport she plays.
“Softball has always been my favorite,” Dillow said. “I focused on it more than any of the others. I put in a lot more time. It’s just different than any other sport.”
What position does Dillow play? Any and all, of course. Coal Grove’s shortstop, she plays outfield on her travel ball team and said West Virginia State plans to use her as a utility player. She picked WVSU over offers from Glenville State, West Virginia Wesleyan, the University of Charleston, Concord and others.
“I liked the program and the coaches and the players I met,” Dillow said. “They’ve been very good lately and I know people there.”
Dillow’s teammate Kaleigh Murphy will join her with the Yellow Jackets, where Murphy’s sister Kasey is a senior softball star.
Dillow, who has a 3.9 grade point average, said she is undecided on a major, but is strongly considering nursing.
The multisport star also is Coal Grove’s homecoming queen.
“That was really cool,” Dillow said, with a laugh. “It was fun to put on makeup and a dress and heels.”
Is there any area in which Dillow doesn’t excel?
“I like to dance, but I’m not really very good at it,” she said.
Nobody’s believing that.
SEMPER FI: Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill has drawn plenty of interest from college football programs, but a different recruiter has landed him.
Caudill decided to pass up the opportunity to play college ball to enlist in the United States Marine Corps.
STATE TITLE NOTES: Kirtland wide receiver Joe Grazia’s 23-yard, one-handed catch vs. Ironton in the Division V state championship game Saturday was ESPN SportsCenter’s play of the week. The Hornets won 38-0.
Ironton is one of the more-storied football programs in Ohio, with 36 playoff appearances all time, second only to Newark Catholic’s 37. The Fighting Tigers, though, have gone 0-5 in state championship game played at Massillon’s Paul Brown Stadium.
Massillon was not kind to teams nicknamed “Tigers” last week. Ironton, Massillon Washington and New Middletown Springfield were Tigers who played in state championship games there last week and all lost. Pickerington Central, also with a Tiger mascot, lost in the Division I state title game in Obetz, Ohio.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High tight end Eli Archer experienced a banner week of recruiting, receiving offers from Alderson Broaddus, Bluefield State, Lake Erie, the University of the Cumberlands and Culver Stockton College.
Hanover College and St. Ambrose University each offered Ashland wide receiver J.T. Garrett. Poca linebacker Dillon Taylor received a scholarship offer from Glenville State. South Charleston wide receiver Donavin Davis picked up offers from Glenville State and Fairmont State.
Raceland softball player Chloe Collins signed with Bellarmine University. Federal Hocking point guard Paige Tolson signed with Glenville State. Green softball catcher Rachel Cline signed with Shawnee State. Wheelersburg safety/tight end Gage Adkins earned an offer from Judson.
West Carter baseball standout Trevor Callahan signed with Morehead State.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are asked for the family and friends of former Parkersburg South girls basketball coach Scott Stephens, who died from brain cancer last week.
ROUNDING UP: Lawrence County football has been shut down because of COVID-19, meaning Belfry will advance to the third round of the Kentucky Class AAA playoffs.
All nine of Fairland’s fall sports teams posted grade point averages between 3.42 and 4.33 this semester. Boys golf led the way as five teams were higher than 4.0. Ashland golfer Laney Sorrell also is an accomplished hunter, having killed her first deer, a 10-point buck, last week.
Fairland goalkeeper Jacob Polcyn became the first soccer player in school history to make all-Ohio, earning second-team honors. Russell running back Nathan Conley passed the 3,000-yard career rushing mark Friday. Charlie Jackimczuk became Russell’s all-time leading passer Friday during a victory over East Carter.
Ashland’s 47-0 football triumph over Greenup County on Friday was its third consecutive shutout. The last time the Tomcats blanked three straight opponents was in 1990 when they won a state championship. Ashland has beaten Greenup County 21 times in a row.
Former Wheelersburg baseball standout Jalen Miller transferred from Morehead State to Georgetown College. Poca’s Devin Ord was named the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association goalkeeper of the year.
Ironton’s Samantha Lafon, a Marshall women’s basketball signee, was named honorable-mention all-Ohio in volleyball. Wheelersburg’s Kylee Barney earned second-team honors.