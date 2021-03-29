HUNTINGTON -- Even as she is starring on the softball field, Coal Grove senior Addi Dillow earned basketball accolades.
On Monday, Dillow was named first-team All-Ohio in Division III. The Hornets' 5-foot-8 guard, who has signed to play softball at West Virginia State University, averaged 24 points per game and leaves as the program's all-time leading scorer. Dillow helped Coal Grove to at least a share of three consecutive Ohio Valley Conference titles and to the district championship game this season.
Zoe Miller of Berlin Hiland was named player of the year. The 5-10 senior averaged 20.1 points per game in leading the Hawks to the state championship. Courtney Bryant of Warrensville Heights was tabbed coach of the year.
Wheelersburg's Kaylee Darnell, a University of Rio Grande recruit, joined Dillow on the first team. Darnell, a 5-6 senior guard, averaged 19.8 points per game to help the Pirates to the regional finals.
Several other local stars were recognized. Fairland sophomore guard Tomi Hinkle earned special mention after scoring 17 points per game. Fellow Dragon Bree Allen, a freshman, garnered honorable mention after averaging 15.5 points per contest.
Other locals earning honorable mention included Chesapeake senior Maddie Ward, who averaged 16.4 points and 10 rebounds per game and scored her 1,000th point this season; Coal Grove junior Kaleigh Murphy, who averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds per game; Ironton sophomore Evan Williams (9.3 ppg), Rock Hill sophomore Hadyn Bailey (12.0 ppg), South Point junior Karmen Bruton (10 ppg) and Alaina Kenney (10.7 ppg) of Wheelersburg.
Joining Dillow, Darnell and Miller on the first team were Rylee Leonard of Eastern-Brown, Katherine Weakley of Worthington Christian, Hailey Unger of Arcanum, Brooklyn Troyer of Apple Creek Waynedale, Izzy Lamparty of Canfield South Range, Jade Salters of Warrensville Heights, and Makayla Elmore of Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.
The second team featured Hannah Archer of Fort Frye, Reagan Vinskovich of Belmont Union Local, McKayla Dunkle of Cadiz Harrison Central, Allison Basye of Huntington-Ross, Arianna Smith of Columbus Africentric, Ella Doseck of Anna, Grace Mills of Garrettsville Garfield, Annika Bredel of Elyria Catholic, McKenna Stephens of Willard, and Brooklyn Thrash of Bloomdale Elmwood.
The third team included Morgan Yoder of Berlin Hiland, Maliyah Johnson of Columbus Africentric, Gabbie King of West Jefferson, Abbie Riddle of Baltimore Liberty Union, Kaylee Dingee of Carlisle, Kenna Gray of Tipp City Bethel, Kara King of Purcell Marian, Selena Weaver of West Liberty-Salem, Caitlyn DeMassimo of Creston Norwayne, Mahogany Cottingham of Garfield Heights Trinity, Kenedi Goon of Ashland Crestview, and Marisa Seiler of Wauseon.
Locals on the Division IV all-state squad were special-mention selections Bella Whaley (15.4 points), a junior from Ironton St. Joe; Green junior Kasey Kimbler (18 ppg). Honorable-mention picks were Desiree Simpson, a 5-9 freshman from Symmes Valley (13.6 ppg, 10.2 rpg); and Kasey Kimbler (18 ppg) and Kame Sweeney (12 ppg) of Green.
Player of the year was Emma Hess of Xenia Legacy Christian. Waterford's Jerry Close was coach of the year.
Joining Hess on the first team were Tory Hendershot of Shadyside, Jacey Justice of Peebles, Ava Hassel of Portsmouth Notre Dame, Bella Kline of Sugar Grove Berne Union, Molly Howard of McDonald, Riley Stopp of Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, Morgan Hunt of Tri Village, Madison Royal-Davis of Toledo Christian, and Ivy Wolf of Minster.
The second team was made up of Ashleigh Wheeler of Sarahsville Shenandoah, Bri Claxon of South Webster, Harlei Antritt of Newark Catholic, Danielle Vuletich of Berlin Center Western Reserve, Grace Vermilya of Loudonville, Hannah Mang of Lake Center Christian, Tai Roberts of Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, Anna Swisshelm of Felicity-Franklin, Kenzie Hoelscher of Fort Loramie, and Claudia Pifher of New Washington Buckeye Central.
On the third team were Cayton Secrest of Caldwell, Baylee Wach of Shadyside, Cara Taylor of Waterford, Sophia Kline of Berne Union, Chloe Chard-Pelloquin of Newark Catholic, Allyson Ross of Columbia Station Columbia, Rylee Sagester of Tri Village, Austy Miller of Bradford, Nicole Knippen of Ottoville, and Paige Gaynier of Delphos St. John’s.