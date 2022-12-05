HUNTINGTON — Chase Hall is the Ohio Division VI high school football co-offensive player of the year.
The choice likely was difficult, as the Coal Grove running back ran for 2,856 yards and 47 touchdowns to lead the Hornets to an 8-5 record and the third round of the playoffs. He shared the honor with Marco Cirigliano of Columbia High School. Coaches of the year were Jason Ward of Columbia and Mike Reid of Mount Gilead.
Offensive linemen Elias Bazell of Coal Grove and Andrew Medinger of Rock Hill made the third team. Hornets offensive lineman Dustin Lunsford and defensive lineman Brett Klaiber, defensive back Gavin Gipson, and Redmen linebacker Skyler Kidd earned honorable mention.
In Division VII, linebacker Abe McBee of Green made the second team, while Bobcats teammate Tyler Blanton and Symmes Valley defensive back Josh Saunders made the third team. Landon Lodwick of Green, Tanner Sanders and E.J. Siders of South Gallia earned honorable mentions.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.