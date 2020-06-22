COAL GROVE, Ohio — Jay Lucas looks at Phase 2 of re-implementation of high schools sports as going from first-and-10 to second-and-7.
The Coal Grove High School football coach said he is grateful for the Ohio High School Athletic’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions, allowing his and other teams to participate in more football-specific drills rather than just general workouts on Monday.
“We are excited bout some of the restrictions being lifted, not because it will change a lot of what we do, but because it’s a step to us actually being able to have a season,” Lucas said. “
Lucas said it’s good to transition from jumping jacks and sprints to actual plays within social distancing guidelines.
Still, working into football condition is part of the summer routine.
“We are using this time to work ourselves back into physical shape,” Lucas said. “These changes will allow us to continue doing that, but with a little more football-specific drills.”
The softening of restrictions is by no means an OK for a free-for-all approach. Lucas said he and his staff are taking care to keep players and staff safe.
“Our focus is trying to do things right, keep kids safe and healthy, and hopefully have as close to a normal season as possible.”