COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Wright State plucked a second girls track star from Lawrence County Monday when the Raiders signed Coal Grove hurdler Kylee Thomas.
Earlier this month, South Point sprinter Elaysia Wilburn signed with the Fairborn, Ohio, university.
Thomas said she drew interest from Marshall and Tiffin, but chose Wright State for several reasons.
"Their program is a little bit smaller and it was like home," Thomas said. "The coach was really nice."
Thomas, who plans to major in nursing, said she looks forward to competing at the NCAA Division I level. Wright State is a member of the Horizon League.
The competition figures to be stiff. Freshman Madison Murry of Youngstown State won the Horizon League 100-meter hurdles championship this year in 14.04. Thomas won her district meet last week in 15.64. Senior Marie Terry of Indiana-Purdue Indianapolis won the Horizon 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.8. Thomas has run the 300-meter hurdles in 48.9, which translates well against Terry's time.
Thomas won both hurdle events, the 200 meters and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team at the Ohio Valley Conference meet. At the district championships, Thomas won the 100 hurdles, was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 200.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
