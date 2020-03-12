HUNTINGTON — With the 2020 NFL draft just more than a month away, football players trying to improve their draft stock got a chance to work out before professional scouts on Wednesday at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility on the campus of Marshall University.
Few may have improved their stock more than Marshall linebacker Omari Cobb.
The 6-4, 223-pound Port St. Lucie, Florida native turned in a 40-yard dash time of 4.74. Or 4.73 depending on which scout’s time you use. Cobb also had a vertical jump of 37 inches, a broad jump of 10 feet and benched 21 reps of 225-pounds in front of scouts from 10 NFL teams that included Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Cobb’s impressive pro day puts him one step closer to realizing his professional football dreams with the NFL draft coming on April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
“I was excited for my numbers and felt pretty good about them,” Cobb said. “I’m hard on myself and I’m my biggest critic. I think I did pretty well but I really feel like I can go out there and do a little better. Overall, I feel I did great.”
Cobb was joined by 17 other Thundering Herd teammates plus two players from Shepherd University in participating in the workout.
Other Marshall players participating included offensive lineman Levi Brown, tight end Armani Levias, defensive back Chris Jackson, quarterback Alex Thompson and kicker Justin Rohrwasser.
Thomson, the redshirt-senior quarterback from Keyport, N.J. who had transferred to Marshall from Wagner, got a chance to show off to scouts the skills displayed in only three games for the Herd during the 2019 season.
“It was great to get out in front of scouts and run more pro-style offense that translates to the NFL,” Thomson said. “I’m feeling good. I feel blessed to be even considered.”
Thomson had a 4.77/4.82 time in the 40 along with a 32-inch vertical and 9.5 feet in the broad jump. He did not participate in the bench press.
Like Cobb, Thomson said he can be his own worst critic.
“In terms of the drills and stuff I thought I did like a B+ and then throwing probably a B or B+ again too,” Thomson said. “I missed one throw. Other than that I thought it went pretty well.”
Levias said he impressed scouts with his routs and blocking ability. The 6-4, 255-pound Levias had a 40 time at 4.83, a vertical of 33 inches, a broad jump of 9-feet-4 inches but had the best performance in the bench press with 23 reps of 225-pounds.
Brown said he made all of his goals for the performance he wanted to turn into scouts. He said he’s developed relationships with a scout from the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers and added that the work he’s put into the sport for the past 16 years will pay off with that franchise.
Jackson turned in his fastest time in the 40 at 4.44 and felt he still could have done better but said he felt his speed would get him look from professional teams.
Rohrwasser, had already drawn attention from scouts for his three 53-yard field goal attempts made against Western Kentucky while its coach, Tyson Helton, was attempting to ice him during a game in Huntington in 2019. The third attempt was the game winner and came up in conversations with the New England Patriots.
“In the interview I had this morning with the Patriots, (the scout) brought it up and said, ‘Take me through what you were thinking,’” said Rohrwasser. “Everybody’s got to go to work and this is my job.”