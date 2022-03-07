The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — A teacher and athletics coach in Wayne county is calling it a career after 43 years.

Sam Cochenhour is highly regarded in the Wayne community, having dedicated over four decades of his life to students. His reach was not bound by any one particular classroom or sport but came to an end with the Wayne Pioneers high school boys basketball team. 

To mark his final regular-season game, Cochenhour was given a standing ovation just before the second half of Wayne's game against Poca started. The Pioneers lost the game, but it didn't dampen Cochenhour's spirit. 

"It means that the people that you respect have a lot of respect for you," Cochenhour said of the gesture. "It’s very important that what you’re doing, what your legacy is, isn’t forgotten."

He coached three sports: girls and boys basketball, soccer and baseball, leaving his mark on the small town and community. That came full circle when some of his former athletes joined him on the court during his final game for a photo opportunity. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

