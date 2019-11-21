HUNTINGTON — As Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni got set for his news conference, the introduction included mention of the Thundering Herd dropping to 1-3 on the 2019-20 season.
D’Antoni quickly stopped the proceeding to lighten the mood following a tough 76-66 loss to College of Charleston.
“Whoa, whoa,” D’Antoni said. “Don’t start that way. You don’t have to say that.”
After a new opening, D’Antoni quickly moved forward.
“There ya go,” D’Antoni said to a quiet laugh. “You’ve got to understand the positives.”
The news conference introduction isn’t the only time that D’Antoni has stressed the positives since Tuesday’s loss to College of Charleston. D’Antoni reiterated those positives with his team in the locker room following the loss and went on to explain how crucial a positive mindset was to move forward.
“First of all, I can’t get down,” D’Antoni said. “And I hope our fans don’t get down. Our fans have to understand that there is a cycle. We just went through a pretty good cycle and we’re regrouping.”
Marshall’s players left the court understandably dejected following the loss, falling for the third time in as many games with the loss mirroring the two before it — poor shooting being at the center of the difficulties.
For the Herd, it comes down to consistency. There will be periods where the offense is clicking and Marshall goes on a run, using both athleticism and ability to jump forward.
But too often during the three-game skid, there have been major gaps in field goal production. On Tuesday, there was a nine-minute gap in which the only field goal scorer was Taevion Kinsey, which came after a six-minute gap with no field goals to end the first half.
To its credit, Marshall (1-3) was able to get to the line during that stretch, but converting those opportunities was a chore, with the Herd finishing just above 50% at the foul line for the game. The amount of missed free throws add up to the equivalent of empty possessions, which are magnified in a 10-point game.
Marshall’s current issue is confidence — players’ confidence in themselves and their confidence in each other due to the collective struggles. With the team struggling, that lack of confidence has players thinking about whether to make a play — albeit, making a pass or taking a shot — instead of just making the play. The end result is hesitation, which disrupts rhythm.
That split second of hesitation can often lead to a deflection or turnover or missed timing on a play, which alters a shot or bogs down the flow.
Marshall sophomore Kinsey said the key is to keep that confidence, even through tough situations.
“As captains, we’ve got to keep guys built up instead of tearing guys down,” Kinsey said.
While there were struggles — 18 turnovers with only eight assists — there were also some positives to take for the Herd.
The second-half 3-point shooting performance (3-for-8) was on par with what D’Antoni expected — in the 35 to 40% range. That comes even with leading shooters Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers still not hitting at a level desired after a combined 2-for-9 performance in the loss.
There were also the glimpses of the timing plays, such as a lob from Jarrod West to Kinsey for a dunk — a play that had been attempted, but missed on several occasions in the early portion of the season.
Those are things that D’Antoni sees — evidence of progress as the team works toward creating it in a more consistent manner. For D’Antoni, the work in progress is something he’s experienced before during his time as a basketball coach on all levels, so he’s not ready to push the panic button on a three-game skid, especially considering the tough competition that has been faced during that time.
D’Antoni also drew on past comparisons with his Marshall teams as to how the process can go in college basketball.
“I don’t want to remind you, but about five years ago, we lost about 15 in a row,” D’Antoni said. “Nobody quit. These guys won’t quit. They’ll stay in there and we’ll stay on top of things.”
On Thursday, D’Antoni’s team looks to end its skid against Howard, who comes in at 0-5 following a 112-68 loss to Toledo and an 85-65 loss to Robert Morris, which accounts for the Herd’s lone win of the year.
“We’ve got a chance to get our momentum, get a little rhythm and figure out how we’re going to do things,” D’Antoni said. “I’ve got faith in these kids that they’ll get it done.”