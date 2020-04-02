HUNTINGTON — Kennedi Colclough is well-versed in the atmosphere of Marshall sporting events.
Colclough, who is the daughter of former Marshall wide receiver LaVorn Colclough, lived in Huntington until she was 10 and spent many childhood days on the sidelines and in the stands.
Now, Colclough will get a new vantage point — that being from the court.
Earlier this week, the Stetson post player announced on social media that she was using her graduate transfer season to return home to Huntington and suit up for the Herd.
“It’s very surreal,” Colclough said. “I’m almost at a loss for words because I have this opportunity to come back to my hometown and play.
Not a lot of people get that opportunity. I was raised going to Marshall games and it’s nice to actually be a part of it now.”
At age 10, moved to Maryland with her father where she starred as a scoring presence for Arundel High School, which earned her the scholarship to Stetson University in Florida.
While Colclough enjoyed the time at Stetson, the opportunity to come closer to home weighed on her heavily.
At Marshall, she is close to her mother, Lesa Fuller, who lives in Charleston, and also closer to her father, who still lives in Maryland.
“When I decided to transfer, Marshall was one of my options because I wanted to come closer to home,” Colclough said. “My previous school was in Florida and I had been far enough from home for a while. I experienced the whole going away to school thing, but I wanted to come closer to home so my family can see me play more. Having the opportunity to play in front of family and friends in Huntington played a big part in my decision.”
While the roads of college basketball took her far from home, those same roads also showed just how small the basketball world can be.
Colclough was recruited out of high school by Marshall assistant women’s basketball coach Adria Crawford, who maintained a connection over the years.
Marshall had three graduating senior post presences in the 2019-20 season in Khadaijia Brooks, Ashley Saintigene and Princess Clemons, meaning the Herd had a need at the position as well.
Upon talking to Crawford and Marshall coach Tony Kemper, Colclough knew that Marshall was an opportunity that she couldn’t pass up.
“When we talked, it was just an instant connection,” Colclough said. “Where I have a lot of ties to Huntington, we talked about that, and I just felt like he was a coach I would want to play for my last year. It is my last year, so I want to make it memorable.”
Colclough’s addition brings experience to a major area of need for the Herd, however.
The 6-foot post presence is a sixth-year senior that has seen success during her time at Stetson.
In the 2017-18 season, Colclough started all 17 games and averaged 13.0 points and 6.8 rebounds before suffering a knee injury that took her out of action in January.
Colclough then tore the same ACL in August while preparing for the next season, which knocked her out of the 2018-19 campaign as well.
After having missed nearly two full years of basketball, Colclough worked her way back in 2019-20, averaging 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Some of her best work came against top competition as she notched a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) against No. 23 Tennessee and also scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds at No. 13 Kentucky. She also had a 25-point, 11-rebound game against Trinity Baptist.
Colclough said that while the injury was tough to overcome, it has helped her in seeing the game from a coach’s perspective, which she thinks will help her as a veteran coming into the Marshall program.
“It honestly made me appreciate the game a lot more than I did before and now, I see the game way different,” Colclough said. “Now, when coaches say, ‘You need to be here’, I see why they are saying that. It shows you a different vision of the game. It was hard, but it was worth it.”
Kemper was unable to comment on Colclough’s addition due to NCAA rules on coaches speaking about prospective student-athletes.
While Colclough has committed to the Herd, the NCAA-imposed freeze on National Letters of Intent (NLI) due to COVID-19 keeps Colclough from immediately signing with the Herd and Kemper from commenting.
The NCAA announced on Thursday that NLI signing will resume on April 15 and run through August 1.