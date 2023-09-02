CHARLESTON -- The Charleston Distance run, a 15-mile race in which hundreds of people from throughout the region navigate a hilly course that runs throughout West Virginia's capital city before finishing at University of Charleston Stadium, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday.
The 50th men's first-place finisher was Pittsburgh's Colin Martin. Martin (1:20:32.5) outran runner-up William Cadwell (12:21:02.6).
On the women's side, Charleston's Ashley Wilson earned first place (1:44:10.07) as she was five minutes faster than runner-up Jessie Hogue-Morgenstern (1:49:52.6).
It was the first Charleston Distance Run for Martin, a University of Michigan alumnus who went to Fox Chapel High School in Pittsburgh.
"It's fabulous," Martin said. "It's a really great day. We had a great pack for about 7 miles up the hills. I had a chance to pull away on some of the extra rollers after we got up the Capital Punishment hill."
Martin said being from Pittsburgh helped him conquer the hilly course, which includes Capital Punishment -- a nearly 2-mile hill that runs up Corridor G.
"There's plenty of hills up there (in Pittsburgh), so it's good training," Martin said. "It's good training and it gets you well-prepared for a race like this, which is great."
Martin explained how he approached the course featuring an infamous hill.
"The middle half was the toughest part for sure," Martin said. "Going in the race, the plan was stick with the lead pack for the first 4 or 5 miles, get up the hill in one piece and try race the second half. Things played out pretty much perfectly for me. So I was happy about that.
"We got up Capital Punishment hill, and right up there at the top, there's a couple more rollers, and that was where I figured I'd make my move."
Wilson is a St. Albans High graduate and was a gymnast before she got into running. She's an occupational therapist at CAMC Memorial.
"I just tried to go out and race as hard as I could," Wilson said. "I struggled a little bit there towards the end, but it was nice to have a big crowd out there to keep me going."
It was Wilson's fourth Charleston Distance Run and her first win.
"It was pretty exciting," Wilson said. "My dad used to be a big runner in the area years ago. It's nice to be able to come out and finish first. There's a lot of really good runners out there, in the Charleston area especially. This race seems to attract some local talent and some talent from outside the area. It was just a great opportunity to be able to come out and run."
The strong competition was part of the reason Martin signed up.
"I saw it was good competition, and I just wanted a chance to race," Martin said. "I'm getting ready for the Olympic trials in February. I didn't really have any races on the calendar for the next couple months. I wanted to just come down and check out a new race and have some fun with racing."
Martin, who moved back to Pittsburgh to work on his Ph.D. in chemistry, also ran cross country in college.
"It was about two years there, and unfortunately I got plagued with injuries in the second half of my college career," Martin said. "That kind of ended things there. I ended up at the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. My actual Charleston home is in South Carolina. I love the Citadel. I found my love for running there again. I started training for marathons then."
Wilson had no trouble preparing for the course, which is in her figurative backyard.
"I practiced the course a few times in my training, so I kind of knew what to expect," Wilson said. "I went a little faster than I wanted to, so I was just trying to hang on there at the end. It's easy to train on the course and get to run those hills frequently. You're pretty prepared coming in when you're doing that."
Locals don't always win the Charleston Distance Run. Being a Kanawha Valley native, winning the 50th Charleston Distance Run was a cherry on top for Wilson.
"I think that's an added bonus that it's the 50th anniversary," Wilson said. "It's really cool. I'm really happy."
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.