distance run6
Charleston Distance Run winner Colin Martin of Pittsburgh crosses the finish line at Laidley Field Saturday morning.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON -- The Charleston Distance run, a 15-mile race in which hundreds of people from throughout the region navigate a hilly course that runs throughout West Virginia's capital city before finishing at University of Charleston Stadium, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday.

The 50th men's first-place finisher was Pittsburgh's Colin Martin. Martin (1:20:32.5) outran runner-up William Cadwell (12:21:02.6).

