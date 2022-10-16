HUNTINGTON — Ben Chase bought a white Dodge Grand Caravan, nicknamed it “Betty White” and hit the road with an ambitious goal.
Chase hopes to break the Guinness World Record for most college football games attended in a single season, setting his sights on 60 games in 2022. By Monday, he will be nearly halfway there.
His first two stops for Week 7 of college football were at Marshall and West Virginia.
“Week Zero when I announced the trip, it was that I was going for this record, right?” Chase said following Louisiana’s win over Marshall on Wednesday night. “Now, this is Week 7, game 24 last night, and it’s like ‘we’ are doing this together. We are telling the story together.”
He said he’s had over 150 people chip in and help him on his journey so far, which has already exceeded 18,000 total miles, contributing anything from monetary donations and a cup of coffee to a bed to sleep on or even a phone call to keep him company.
His first stop on this leg of the trip was Marshall. To get to Huntington, Chase made a 26-hour trek overnight from his home in Tucson, Arizona, with only a 45-minute nap before he arrived in the parking lot of Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Wednesday evening ahead of the Thundering Herd’s matchup with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“This was game 24 of this journey, but this has been one of the most memorable nights and weekends of my life,” Chase said when talking about his experience and how the fan base embraced him.
Marshall Athletics officials gave him a field pass so he could get the full Herd game-day experience, from the tailgating lots to the field of play.
He traveled to Morgantown on Thursday afternoon in time to watch the Mountaineers defeat Baylor, marking his 25th college football game in the past six weeks.
But before he fired up the minivan and set off for Milan Puskar Stadium, he stopped for a tire rotation, oil change and a coffee break.
“The trip from my apartment to here in Huntington was 1,911 miles,” Chase said. “I tweeted a video when I left and tagged a few aggregators that I knew would pick it up, and I guess somehow (Marshall football head coach Charles) Huff saw it, messaged me and told me if I got here they’d take care of me. No one has taken care of me more on this trip than the fans, alumni and administration of Marshall.”
Thursday was the third time Chase had attended a West Virginia game this year, also watching the Mountaineers face Pitt in the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sept. 1 and catching them again at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Sept. 22, when they beat Virginia Tech.
On Thursday night, his Mountain State tour ended with Mountaineers fans singing “Country Roads” after their first Big 12 Conference win of the season before he left Morgantown and continued his road trip, which had an additional four games on the schedule this weekend.
On Friday, Chase was in Princeton, New Jersey, as the Tigers hosted Brown University. On Saturday, he took in Penn State-Michigan at the “Big House” in Ann Arbor before ending his day in South Bend, Indiana, where Notre Dame hosted Stanford. He planned to end his weekend by attending Alabama A&M versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday, game No. 29 on his itinerary.
“It’s not about finding all the big games,” Chase said. “It’s about meeting people in those communities and finding out why college football is so important to our country and sharing the love people have for their schools and their towns. That’s what is keeping me going right now.”
Chase joked and said the two biggest things he’ll get out of the months-long adventure are “a ton of debt and a lifetime of stories,” and while he may not know what comes after his college football tour ends, he’s soaking in every moment while it lasts.
“I’m just a kind of vessel now because we’re all doing this together,” Chase said, “and as long as my van, ‘Betty White,’ holds up, not only are we going to hit 60, we may hit 70 games on this road trip, and each game I get more excited about meeting people.”
Chase’s journey can be followed on Twitter @BenGChase, where he posts updates from his travels and final scores from each game he attends.