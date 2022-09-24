The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — In 2019, the women’s tennis programs at West Virginia University and Marshall University set their in-state rivalry aside and teamed up instead, co-founding the Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament, an exhibition event held in early fall.

The tournament takes place at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts at the Kanawha City Community Center and attracts schools from out of state.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

