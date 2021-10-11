More than two dozen local high school student-athletes visited, were invited to visit, or received scholarship offers from colleges in the last week.
Cabell Midland offensive linemen Justice Hutchison and Michael Lunsford and quarterback Ryan Wolfe visited Marshall, as did Ironton defensive tackle Riley Boggs, linebacker Lincoln Barnes and wide receiver Ty Perkins. Boggs picked up an offer from Morehead State. Capital quarterback JacQuai Long, son of former Thundering Herd wide receiver Jerrald Long, visited Marshall, as did Huntington High defensive end Donovan Garrett, son of former Herd defensive lineman Roger Garrett.
Ironton wide receiver Landen Wilson visited James Madison University. Fighting Tigers linebacker Angelo Washington and running back Jaquez Keyes visited Louisville. The University of Kansas invited Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter to visit. Pitt invited Washington to visit. Fairland linebacker Zander Schmidt visited Ohio University.
Offensive linemen J.J. Jones of Ashland and Isaac Clary of Gallia Academy visited Eastern Kentucky, as did Lawrence County running back Blue Fletcher, wide receiver Nick Collinsworth and center Dylan Whitt; Russell linebacker Connor Goodall; and East Carter linebacker Bryson Kiser. Fletcher, though, committed to play baseball at Transylvania.
Fairmont State offered Huntington High wide receiver/safety Noah Waynick. Cabell Midland running back Jackson Fetty visited Navy. Jackson baseball infielder Holden Blankenship committed to Mount Vernon Nazarene. Marietta College offered Nitro basketball player Kolton Painter.
Huntington High pitcher Caleb Smith committed to West Virginia State. Gymnast Caden Spencer of Huntington High committed to Ohio State.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Huntington High football set a program record with 63 points in the first half of a 63-0 victory over Woodrow Wilson Friday. Fairland’s Zander Schmidt has three kickoff returns for touchdowns this season.
With 28 goals this season, Rock Hill girls soccer star Bri Reynolds is fifth in Ohio and 46th nationally. Redmen boys player Sam Simpson is fifth in Ohio and 63rd nationally with 28 goals. Portsmouth has given up four kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Greenup County soccer goalkeeper Ryan Schulz made 22 saves in a 2-0 shutout of West Carter in the Kentucky 62nd district tournament. Olivia Ramey of Portsmouth had 36 assists in a volleyball victory over Ironton. Boyd County’s boys soccer team has beaten Ashland 13 consecutive times.
Gallia Academy has won 82 consecutive Ohio Valley Conference volleyball matches, a streak that dates to Oct. 13, 2015. The Blue Angels are 94-1 all-time in OVC play. Fairland ended Gallia Academy’s streak of OVC three-game sweeps at 53 last week when the Dragons fell 3-1 to the Blue Angels.
South Point defeated Chesapeake 27-9 in football Friday to break a 41-game OVC losing streak. The Pointers’ last league win before than was 32-8 over Fairland on Sept. 25, 2015. South Gallia’s football team has gone 14 quarters without scoring.
Fairland defensive end Casey Hudson made six sacks Friday in a 15-14 victory over Portsmouth. Point Pleasant’s Gavin Jeffers ran for 191 yards and caught 104 yards worth of passes in the Big Blacks’ 35-33 win over Keyser.
Paintsville volleyball coach Dawn Kinner won her 300th match. Chillicothe football coach Mike McCorkle won his 250th game. George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick threw touchdown passes to seven different receivers Friday in a 49-0 victory over Riverside.
AIT FIELD SET: The Ashland Invitational basketball tournament field is set and the lineup is impressive.
Teams playing in the AIT Dec. 28-30 include the host Tomcats, Boyd County, Bowling Green, Calloway County, Cincinnati Elder, Lincoln County (Kentucky), Pikeville and Teays Valley Christian.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton’s football team is ranked fourth in Division V in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll. Ethan Cook of John Marshall, and Jordey Townley of Shady Spring, made holes in one during the state golf tournament.
Raceland softball coach Robbie West resigned. George Washington’s boys and Hurricane’s girls won Mountain State Athletic Conference soccer championships. Portsmouth West’s football game with Oak Hill has been changed from Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. Doddridge County’s football game with Calhoun County was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Red Devils’ program.
The University of Rio Grande is looking for girls high school basketball teams to play in its Woods Lumber Classic on Dec. 18. URG charges no fees to play. Vinton County, under former Cabell Midland Assistant T.J. Carper, clinched its first winning football season since 2004.