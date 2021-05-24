RACELAND, Ky. -- Chloe Collins drove in eight runs, four on a grand slam, as Raceland (24-7) defeated Russell 13-3 in high school softball.
Collins' RBI total was the 11th-highest in Kentucky high school softball history. She also hit a three-run home run, her 16th round-tripper of the season, to help the Rams clinch the top seed in the 63rd District tournament next week, where Raceland will meet the Red Devils (11-13) again.
Hannah Wilson drove in two runs for the Rams. Cameryn Davidson was the winning pitcher. Hannah Allen and Lilly Smith each went 2 for 4 for Russell. Smith had two RBI.
WOODFORD COUNTY 2, ASHLAND 0: The Yellowjackets scored once in the sixth inning and again in the seventh to edge the host Kittens.
Claire Lehmkuhler pitched a one-hitter for the win. Kristyn Murphy homered and Tori Cavins and Addison Kerr each had two hits.
DIXIE HEIGHTS 11, ASHLAND 5: The visiting Colonels raced to a 7-0 lead and rolled past the Kittens (14-13).
Rebecca Cundiff and Lauren Martin each drove in three runs for Dixie Heights (19-8). Cundiff, Martin, Ava Meyer, Brianna Pastel and Ella Stecczynski had two hits apiece. Riley Hopkins was the winning pitcher. Lauren Spears homered for Ashland. (14-13).
Baseball
ROWAN COUNTY 14, GREENUP COUNTY 4: Hunter Hampton went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs to lead the Vikings (24-5) past the Musketeers (15-16) in Morehead, Kentucky.
Chance Furnish and Colby Wilburn each drove in two runs. Mason Moore earned the win. Brock Kitchen went 2 for 2 with two RBI for Greenup County.
HAZARD 3, GREENUP COUNTY 2: The Bulldogs won on a ninth-inning walkoff to dump the Musketeers. Sawyer Patrick was the winner. Robert Shoptaw homered for Hazard (22-11). Auston Clark and Elijah Hankins each smacked two hits for Greenup County.