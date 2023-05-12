ONA -- Kenyon Collins' pitching coach is more than a father figure.
Rodney May, who mentors Cabell Midland's hurlers, is the Knights standout's grandfather. Collins said there are advantages to that relationship.
"It makes it a little bit easier," Collins said, with a laugh. "I get my way sometimes. It's a lot of fun. I love spending time with him."
May, a former Marshall University star and longtime coach at Barboursville High School, doesn't favor his grandson but is proud of him.
Off the field, Collins enjoys going to Expression Church in Huntington and leads worship. He also likes to write. Other than that, he said baseball takes up most of his non-academic time.
"I like to get in the barn and hit," Collins said. "I guess you'd say I enjoy the grind of getting better."
Collins has hit well, batting .436, slugging .515 and reaching base at a .512 clip. He has two home runs and 29 runs batted in. Collins has displayed a discerning eye, walking 17 times and striking out four. He's 14 for 15 on stolen-base attempts.
The senior right-hander also has excelled on the mound, going 1-1 with a 2.53 earned run average. In 31 2/3 innings, he has struck out 49 and walked 16.
Collins' improvement caught the notice of college recruiters. He committed to the University of Dayton. The pitcher/shortstop said he and Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow, a Dayton signee, have talked about the college.
"I hope to go up there and play my freshman year," Collins said. "I'm really looking forward to it."
Collins, who said he'll major in engineering, said the Flyers coaches made him feel wanted.
"The coaches were really involved with me," he said. "It really interested me. The school is a top-tier school academically. The program is up-and-coming and getting better every year. It was just easy to pick. It checks a bunch of boxes."
Collins said the Knights are good enough to win a state championship, but so were other teams in Region IV, which includes defending state champion Hurricane, Spring Valley, Huntington High, Ripley, Parkersburg and others.
"We definitely have the talent," Collins said. "You have to string runs together. It's a tough region, and that makes it easier once you get out of it."
Collins has experienced baseball throughout the state. His walk-off home run against Morgantown was the highlight of a strong season.
Friday against Spring Valley, Collins was 1 for 3 in a game that in the sixth inning was postponed until 3 p.m. Saturday. Cabell Midland led 6-3.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
