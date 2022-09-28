Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi (3) breaks free from a tackle attempt to make a pass as the Herd takes on Norfolk State during an NCAA football game on Sept. 3 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi (3) breaks free from a tackle attempt to make a pass as the Herd takes on Norfolk State during an NCAA football game on Sept. 3 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football coach Charles Huff compared the team’s offensive performance in recent weeks to tires spinning in the mud — they are still moving but, at times, not going anywhere.
The Thundering Herd has managed 24 points in the last six quarters and is coming off a season-low 174 offensive yards in a loss against Troy in a game in which Marshall’s only points came after it took over at the Trojans’ 16-yard line.
“I think anything in football is fixable,” quarterback Henry Colombi said of the recent struggles. “You go back, look at the film and see what teams are trying to do to you and see how you can counter it.”
Colombi completed eight passes for 49 yards. His backup, redshirt freshman Cam Fancher, threw seven times, connecting on three for 29 yards as the Troy defensive front caused problems all night, keeping pressure on the two signal callers and sacking them five times.
Colombi transferred from Texas Tech in the offseason and won the job over Fancher in preseason camp. Fancher, though, has played in each of the Herd’s four games and the reps have hardly been meaningless.
Splitting reps isn’t unfamiliar territory for Colombi, he said, having been in a similar situation with the Red Raiders in 2021.
“We did that last year a little bit with Donovan Smith when I was at (Texas) Tech,” Colombi said. “He’d come in for short yardage (and) goal line areas. I think that it’s a valuable asset and gives the defense something else to prepare for.”
Colombi played in seven games to Smith’s nine, and each completed at least 60% of his passes and threw for over 1,100 yards.
As Colombi’s backup, Fancher entered the game twice with Marshall in the red zone against Notre Dame. On the final drive of regulation against Bowling Green, Fancher relieved Colombi near midfield. Last week at Troy, he played in four consecutive drives in the second half, including the only scoring drive of the night.
Huff denied an open quarterback competition following the loss to the Trojans and said the team has packages for both quarterbacks and it’s not something that’s likely to change.
“We have a package for (Fancher) and the plays that we have for him, if we’re going to call them, we put him in. The plays that we have for Henry, when we call them, we put him in just depending on what they are doing defensively,” Huff said.
“We thought based on what they were doing defensively, there may be some opportunities to pull and get to the edge. That’s Cam’s world. Early in the game we thought we were going to be able to slide the tight ends back and forth. That’s Henry’s world.”
The goal, Huff said, is to find a way to complement the run game, powered by Khalan Laborn, who has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the Herd’s games.
For the first two weeks, the run and pass game seemed to complement each other. That was not the case the past two weeks, but Huff said using both quarterbacks in different situations is an effort to find what best complements what is working within the offense.
“We’re able to run the ball, but we’re not able to throw the ball,” Huff said, emphasizing the need to find the balance again. “So what’s happening right now is we’re a little one-dimensional, which makes it tough when you get into long-yardage situations.”
For the third time in four seasons, the Herd has started 2-2. The last two, the team has started 2-0 and followed with two losses. Aware of the situation, Colombi said it’s important to realize that the team isn’t far removed from success.
“We’re still the same team that started 2-0,” Colombi said. “We just have to get back to that identity.”
After playing its Sun Belt Conference opener last week, Marshall plays its final non-conference matchup of the season at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, hosting Gardner-Webb at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.