The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

202105xx soccer final 13.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall goalie Oliver Semmle hugs teammate Joao Souza (17) as the Herd defeats Indiana in the 2020 NCAA College Cup final on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Oliver Semmle will go from Mountain Mama to Rocky Mountain High.

The Marshall University men’s soccer goalkeeper was taken by the Colorado Rapids with the 12th pick in the second round (41st overall) of the 2023 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Wednesday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you