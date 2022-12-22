Marshall goalie Oliver Semmle hugs teammate Joao Souza (17) as the Herd defeats Indiana in the 2020 NCAA College Cup final on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.
HUNTINGTON — Oliver Semmle will go from Mountain Mama to Rocky Mountain High.
The Marshall University men’s soccer goalkeeper was taken by the Colorado Rapids with the 12th pick in the second round (41st overall) of the 2023 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Wednesday.
“Great to see Oliver get drafted,” Thundering Herd coach Chris Grassie said. “I think for the last three years he’s been the best keeper in college. Now the work has to begin to earn a contract.”
Semmle was named the Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the week twice this season. He was named second-team all-conference and second-team all-Southeast Region by the United Soccer Coaches. Semmle helped Marshall to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The graduate student from Au am Rhein, Germany, played all but 16 minutes this season and went 11-4-4 with a Sun Belt-leading .738 goals against average. Semmle's .774 save percentage was second best in the conference. He owns the program record with 25 career shutouts, including six during the 2022 season.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.