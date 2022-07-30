DAYTON, Ohio — Without question, Best Virginia gave the 2022 TBT everything it had before falling to the home-standing Red Scare, comprised mostly of University of Dayton alumni, by the score of 67-60 on Friday night at the UD Arena. Player/general manager John Flowers wanted to make sure that everyone knew he and his teammates weren’t satisfied with the outcome, which followed three consecutive wins in taking the West Virginia Regional, but that the team had a good time in renewing ties and playing in front of its many fans.
“We didn’t reach our final goal, but we did have a lot of fun playing,” said Flowers, who has as much or more work behind the scenes putting the team and its practices and exhibition games as he does preparing to play actual games with the team. “We definitely had a little bit more left in us, so it was kind of disappointing.”
Best Virginia seemed to run out of gas after fashioning a pair of rallies to come back from deficits of nine and eight points in the game, part of a back-and-forth contest that featured seven ties and 13 lead changes. But after Jamel Morris tied the game for BV at 57-all with 3:40 to play, Red Scare outscored the Gold and Blue 10-3, with a Jaysean Paige jumper accounting for the only BV points in the Elam Ending while Red Scare made key plays, including a 3-pointer off a rebound of a missed free throw.
While Best Virginia players will pore over some of those missed plays, they’ll also be contemplating the future of the team. Sponsorships and funding remain difficult challenges that Flowers, if he returns, will have to face.
“It’s tough raising money, it’s tough getting everyone together, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s fun playing in front of our fans. It’s little things like that will last me a lifetime,” he said, bouncing back and forth between thoughts of returning and the idea that this year might have emptied his tank in more ways than one.
“I don’t want to speak too soon, but right now it feels like it’s over. I’m totally depleted,” Flowers continued. “I might want to step back out there next year, but I was hurting out there. Could you tell that?”
Chalk Flowers up as undecided, and if he decides this is indeed it, he’ll deserve an armload of thanks and appreciation for providing Mountaineer fans with several more chances to watch their heroes in action, and recall some of the greatest moments in WVU hoops history.
One player who has definitely played his last game is Juwan Staten, who is moving into a new phase of his life running his own basketball academy, and confirmed after the game that he would not be talked into playing again. Head coach James Long indicated that, if asked, he would be open to returning to what has been a very comfortable fit.
There’s also no question that Best Virginia needs an infusion of youth if it is to continue playing and have a chance to win the $1 million prize. One of the older squads in TBT, it usually knew what to do, but sometimes couldn’t get to perimeter shooters quickly enough, or got outjumped in competing for rebounds. Savvy and guile can win games, but when the competition stiffens in later rounds, there’s no substitution for youth and athleticism.
“Speaking for myself, I’m old, I’m 33,” Flowers admitted. “Physically I was getting killed out there. We have to get some of the younger guys out there, like Gabe (Osabuohien) or Taz (Sherman). Guys like that. It’s tough to get them back together, and it’s tough raising money. We’ve gone through that every year, and hopefully we can do it again next year.”
Asked where Best Virginia would go next, Flowers responded with a joke, and then a tease.
“Morgantown,” he said where the team was going next. “I’m going home to see my babies. But we’ll look back at this and think about it in a few months. We’ll go back to the drawing board.”
As he did a year ago, Flowers hinted that a combination with another team might be a possibility.
“We are already talking about some possibilities for next year with Herd That, so stick close. We might have some big surprises.”
Grant Traylor is HD Media's regional sports editor. He can be reached at 304-526-2773 or gtraylor@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
