DAYTON, Ohio — Without question, Best Virginia gave the 2022 TBT everything it had before falling to the home-standing Red Scare, comprised mostly of University of Dayton alumni, by the score of 67-60 on Friday night at the UD Arena. Player/general manager John Flowers wanted to make sure that everyone knew he and his teammates weren’t satisfied with the outcome, which followed three consecutive wins in taking the West Virginia Regional, but that the team had a good time in renewing ties and playing in front of its many fans.

“We didn’t reach our final goal, but we did have a lot of fun playing,” said Flowers, who has as much or more work behind the scenes putting the team and its practices and exhibition games as he does preparing to play actual games with the team. “We definitely had a little bit more left in us, so it was kind of disappointing.”

Grant Traylor is HD Media's regional sports editor. He can be reached at 304-526-2773 or gtraylor@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

