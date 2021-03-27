MOREHEAD, Kentucky – After going 33-0 last season and never getting the chance to play at Rupp Arena, there was no way Ashland was going to let anything stop it from making last year’s dream a reality.
Trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter and without its star point guard, Ashland rallied back for a 62-58 overtime win over Rowan County in the 16th Region Boys Championship at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Saturday afternoon.
“We want to go to Rupp every single year, and especially last year not playing, we just missed it so much,” said Ashland guard Ethan Sellars, who finished with a game-high 22 points. “We knew we were going to do whatever it takes to get back.”
With the win, Ashland advances to next week's Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The Tomcats will take on the 13th Region champion at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The win was Ashland’s third consecutive 16th Region title – this one coming in spectacular fashion.
The emotion hit Ashland coach Jason Mays hard when thinking about what the team went through last year, combined with the late rally on Thursday against West Carter and Saturday’s wild comeback.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I felt we deserved it, based on this year’s merits alone,” Mays said. “But you throw in what we went through last year, heck yeah. Our kids – how are we as adults supposed to teach them to handle that disappointment last year the right way? I’m learning that the best way to teach them how to do that is to give them the next success. That next success was this season.”
Just as in the overtime win on Thursday over West Carter, the Tomcats had some big-time contributions from role players down the stretch.
None was bigger than 6-foot-9 post player Sean Marcum, who scored just one point, but made some crucial plays in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“His length and size has helped us so much, especially with rebounding,” Sellars said. “You look at the offensive rebounding on the free throw or his blocked shots, it’s not always going to show up on the stat book, but he helps us tremendously.”
With Ashland leading by two and 10 seconds left in overtime, the Tomcats missed a one-and-one opportunity, but Marcum secured the offensive rebound and alertly got the ball to Ethan Sellars, who knocked down two FTs to ice the game.
Marcum said the adrenaline of those pressure situations is something he loves.
“It gives me pressure and motivation to where there’s just something inside of me that just comes out,” Marcum said. “I just feel all the adrenaline and it just takes me over, I guess. Any time I see a ball coming toward me in a big play, I just say, ‘I need to get that.’ It all just worked out perfectly. It was amazing.”
Sellars finished with a game-high 22 points, including some big shots in the fourth quarter to help the Tomcats erase a double-digit deficit.
Ashland’s Colin Porter fouled out with 6:24 left in the game, but Sellars and Cole Villers hit 3-pointers before a Rowan County turnover led to another Sellars 3-pointer that cut Rowan County’s advantage to 48-47 and put the pressure on the Vikings.
“We rode Cole through some big shots to catch us up and we rode Selly for some big shots and iso plays to get us ahead,” Mays said.
Sellars said the team’s huddle during the stoppage when Porter fouled out got everyone focused back in on the comeback.
“We just knew that we were going to be the better team at the end of the day,” Sellars said. “All the work that we’d put in came down to that moment. When we lost Colin, we weren’t scared or anything. We just knew that everything we put in prior to this was going to pay off. We’re family, so we were playing for each other.”
Ashland (19-4) nearly won the game in regulation after Villers hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the face of Rowan County’s Mason Moore that gave the Tomcats a 55-52 lead with 41 seconds left.
However, Moore returned the favor to force the overtime session, knocking down an off-balance, double-clutch 3-pointer from the corner over Villers and Marcum to tie it at 55 and force the extra session.
“I just smiled and said, ‘This is who I’m coaching,’” Mays said. “This is who we are. We’re hitting that shot or somebody else is hitting that shot.”
Despite Moore’s shot, Mays said his team never wavered going to the extra session.
“I felt good about it, even when Mason hit that three in the corner because I knew we had turned the corner effort-wise,” Mays said.
Ashland played catch-up for much of the contest, leading for only 6:08 of the 36 minutes played on Saturday.
Moore scored the final six points of the first half to give Rowan County a 30-24 halftime as the Vikings shot 67 percent from the floor in the opening two quarters.
Moore and Nathan Goodpaster each finished with 16 points to lead Rowan County while Chase Alderman added 12 in the loss, which ended the Vikings’ season at 15-4.
It was the second time in as many meetings this season that the teams went to overtime to decide a winner. The Tomcats also won a 68-66 meeting in Ashland on Feb. 24.
ROWAN COUNTY 14 16 13 12 3 – 58: Maxey 2, Alderman 12, Moore 16, Goodpaster 16, Todd 2, Collins 2, Justice 8
ASHLAND 12 12 10 21 7 – 62: Carter 2, Porter 15, Sellars 22, Villers 16, Marcum 1, Atkins 2, Gillum 4