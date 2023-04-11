HUNTINGTON — In college football, it shouldn't come as a surprise when a wide receiver catches passes with consistency.
Yet, in the third week of spring practice, that's what is drawing praise from third-year Marshall coach Charles Huff.
HUNTINGTON — In college football, it shouldn't come as a surprise when a wide receiver catches passes with consistency.
Yet, in the third week of spring practice, that's what is drawing praise from third-year Marshall coach Charles Huff.
"You hate to say it, but there aren't as many drops in practice as there used to be," Huff said. "You'd think that as a receiver you'd be able to catch, but when you go 220-some odd plays at practice, there's usually a bunch of drops, and we haven't had that."
The Herd returns three of its top four targets from a group last year that struggled with consistency in the passing game. Marshall ranked 110th out of 131 Division 1 FBS teams at 190 yards per game through the air.
Those left in the receiving corps from last season are eager to change that narrative, and redshirt sophomore Charles "Chuck" Montgomery said the players are taking ownership of it.
"It's a more player-led team," said Montgomery, who was second on the team in receiving yards last season. "That's the thing coach Huff is trying to not force, but allow. It's been playing a big role in what you saw today and what you're going to continue to see every time we're out there."
Marshall is without Corey Gammage, the team's leading receiver for the past three seasons, after he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in January.
Gammage caught 52 passes for 774 yards and six touchdowns last year and was one of three Marshall receivers to enter the portal, joining EJ Horton and Shadeed Ahmed.
But there's plenty of receiving talent left, including returning pieces like Charles Montgomery (a redshirt sophomore), Talik Keaton (redshirt senior), Caleb McMillan (redshirt senior) and Jayden Harrison (redshirt junior).
"(This) spring looks different from an execution point and energy, that's one thing I can say," Montgomery said. "Last year we were flying around, but this year, we're a lot more fluent and it's coming from the young guys more so than the older guys and that's the best thing about it."
Caleb Coombs and Bryan Robinson have also performed well in spring practice, as has DeMarcus Harris, a junior who transferred to the Thundering Herd from Kentucky.
"The competition level is going up because guys are looking around the room and saying, 'If I don't do what I'm supposed to do, they're going to play him,' and that's part of building the program the right way," Huff said. "The only way to motivate these guys is competition for playing time and I think we've got that in the receiving room."
It showed on Saturday during a scrimmage period as the Herd rounded out the second week of spring camp. The offense started fast, in part due to big plays by the receivers, combined with a handful of well-placed balls by the quarterbacks.
"It felt great to see all strands of the offense from first to third to fourth. It didn't matter," Montgomery said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
