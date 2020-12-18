Marshall game notes
The Herd is making its third appearance in the Conference USA Championship.
Marshall’s lone Conference USA title came in 2014 when the Herd defeated Louisiana Tech, 26-23, in Huntington.
Marshall kicker Justin Haig is the lone kicker to win MVP honors in the Conference USA Championship game. Haig booted four field goals in the rain during Marshall’s 26-23 win over Louisiana Tech in 2014.
The Herd is led by its strong defense, which is first in FBS in scoring defense (11.4 points per game) and second in rushing defense (73 yards per game) and total defense (253.9 yards per game).
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is coming off a five-interception performance in the Herd’s 20-0 loss to Rice. Prior to that contest, Wells had thrown just four interceptions all season.
In the last meeting between Marshall and UAB, the Blazers pushed the undefeated Herd to the brink in a 23-18 Marshall win on Nov. 22. Ten days later, UAB shut down its football program.
Marshall leads the all-time series between the teams, 8-2.
UAB game notes
UAB is playing in the Conference USA Championship for the third-straight year as West Division champion.
The Blazers won their lone Conference USA title in 2018 when they defeated Middle Tennessee, 27-25.
UAB running back Spencer Brown was the MVP of the 2018 Conference USA Championship. He rushed 31 times for 156 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Blue Raiders.
The Blazers come into the championship game fresh off a road win over Rice to clinch the West Division title. UAB will be playing the game on just six days rest after the 21-16 win over the Owls.
UAB’s three losses this season have come to Miami (31-14), now nationally-ranked Louisiana (24-20) and Louisiana Tech (37-34, 2OT).
There aren’t many weaknesses to UAB’s game, but penalties have been one of them. The Blazers are averaging 88.8 yards per game.
UAB’s appearance in the Conference USA Championship is its third straight, but all three have come on the road. The Blazers went to Middle Tennessee and won in 2018 before losing at Florida Atlantic in 2019.