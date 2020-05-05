HUNTINGTON — While the NCAA has laid out plans to pave the way for football to return in 2020, one of the unique annual preseason events associated with the sport is changing its course.
On Tuesday afternoon, Conference USA announced its annual Football Kickoff and Media Days — this year sponsored by Ryan LLC, a tax services and software provider — will shift from a live event to a virtual format.
The event was originally scheduled for July 22-23 at The Star in Frisco, Texas, but C-USA said in a release that the dates for the 2020 Ryan Conference USA Football Kickoff will now be announced at a later time.
Exactly when that event will take place largely depends on the NCAA's decisions regarding the 2020 college football season. Those decisions are expected to take shape over the next several weeks.
Last week, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee — for which West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons is the chairman and Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick is a member — suggested a six-week period before the start of the regular season, which involves an acclimation period before official practice begins.
Currently, the 2020 season is slated to start with Week Zero games on Aug. 29. Marshall is one of several FBS teams to play in Week Zero when they open the year at East Carolina.
For the season to start on time, teams would need to be back to practice by July 20, based on the NCAA Football Oversight Committee's recommendation.
Should the league be able to start on time, it is likely that those media days would move up into early to mid-July.
If that six-week period is pushed back amid COVID-19 concerns, the event would also shift to a later time.
While the format will change, the participants will not. Coaches and players from each Conference USA program will take part in the virtual event, which previews the 2020 season, according to C-USA's statement on Tuesday.
Conference USA is one of several conferences to switch their annual event from a live to virtual format this week. Others that have done the same include the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference — four of the five Group of Five conferences.
It is expected that the Power Five conferences will follow suit and move to the virtual format as well.