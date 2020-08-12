HUNTINGTON — For Conference USA, no news was good news.
On Wednesday evening, officials from Conference USA heard from medical experts on the complications surrounding COVID-19.
Following the meeting, the league released the following statement:
“Conference USA membership continued evaluation, including robust discussion with medical experts, on Wednesday night,” the statement said. “Myocarditis, mental health and enhanced testing protocols remain the focus.”
It was a short message, but what it didn’t say was that the season was being pushed to spring, which meant the league was pressing forward with its “Return to Play” format that was released Friday.
That format outlined a schedule that includes eight league games and up to four non-conference games, which is at the institutions’ discretion.
The movement to press forward was perhaps shown best not by the league’s statement but by the fact that Charlotte announced a Sept. 12 game with Appalachian State while the meeting was going on.
According to sources, the presidents and athletic directors from Conference USA’s member schools listened to medical experts speak on the newest information regarding myocarditis, as well as other protocols regarding COVID-19 and how those relate to the upcoming fall football season.
That discussion preceded the board of directors meeting in which there was no action taken in terms of canceling or postponing the season.
For now, it brings a slight amount of stability to what has been a whirlwind of a five-day stretch in college football.
On Friday, Conference USA sent out its “Return to Play” format, but the dynamic shifted drastically by the next day with the Mid-American Conference canceling fall sports, starting a wave of conferences and programs eyeing a shift to spring.
Conferences deciding to move to a spring format include the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference, as well as C-USA member Old Dominion and independents UConn and UMass.
However, having three of five Power 5 leagues — the SEC, ACC and Big 12 — remain steadfast in their desire to play in the fall kept three other Group of Five leagues — Conference USA, American Athletic Conference and Sun Belt Conference — holding steady as well.
It has caused almost a near even split within college football between who will attempt a fall season and who will attempt a spring season. More changes could be on the horizon in the coming days, too.
The long-term effects of COVID-19 — especially in terms of recent findings on myocarditis — have been a major sticking point within college football over the past week.
Those findings are the keynote reason that some leagues opted out and some players have elected to forgo the 2020 season.
Conference USA’s meeting came at the same time as the NCAA Division I Council released recommendations concerning eligibility protection for student-athletes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced several conferences to postpone their seasons until spring.
The NCAA Division I Council recommended to the Division I board of directors that student-athletes who compete and then opt out of future participation or have a season cut short due to COVID-19 get an extension of their five-year period of eligibility and an additional year to compete if they participate in 50% or fewer of the maximum number of contests allowed by Division I rules.
The deadline for setting additional parameters is Aug. 21, and there will be further discussion on additional board of governors’ requirements, which includes limiting or canceling athletics aid for athletes who opt out and medical coverage issues associated with contracting COVID-19 through athletics participation.
“In this time of uncertainty, the council members are working to create additional flexibility for college athletes whose seasons have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” said M. Grace Calhoun, the Division I Council chairwoman and athletic director at Penn.
That Aug. 21 meeting by the board of governors will review the recommendations, plus decide the future of fall championships in NCAA-sponsored sports.
With the meeting now complete and direction appearing stable, Conference USA’s next focus becomes solidifying its 2020 fall format, which includes replacing Old Dominion on the schedules of eight teams, including Marshall.
According to Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick, the athletic directors have a routine meeting each Thursday morning.
It is expected that filling the gap left by Old Dominion is central to that meeting’s agenda Thursday.
Options could include teams within the league playing one divisional opponent in a home-and-home scenario to even the number of league games to eight for teams who lost a contest with the Monarchs.
Details in scheduling are expected to become available in the near future as plans are finalized.