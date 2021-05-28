HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s baseball team enters the postseason confident.
Winning nine of 10 games will do that for a team, especially when the lone loss was by one run to Hurricane, considered by many the top team in the state, at a neutral site in the conference championship game.
“I’m feeling very confident,” said Highlanders first-year coach John Dennison. “I like our chances.”
HHS’ squad of seven seniors and 14 juniors are familiar with Dennison, who coached nearly all of them in Little League. Dennison took the Huntington High job in July after Danny Harbert resigned to spend more time with his family.
“The biggest thing was I had coached them before,” Dennison said. “They knew the discipline I expect, what I tolerate and what I don’t. They know when not to cross that line.”
In Dennison’s first game as coach of the Highlanders, they went to Greenup County and won 4-2. After a 7-3 loss at Hurricane, the Highlanders won 10 of their next 11, beating strong teams such as St. Albans, Boyd County, Fairland and Cabell Midland.
“With that win streak, I feel they bought in to what we were preaching,” Dennison said. “They learned how to win.”
Self-assurance soared and HHS’ players looked forward to playing the strongest of teams. The Highlanders are 22-6, their first 20-win season since 2012.
“I think we can win it,” said senior catcher Braeden Gaul, who signed with the University of Rio Grande. “We have to take it one game at a time, one inning at a time.”
The next game is a big one. Spring Valley visits Cook-Holbrook Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Region IV, Section 1 opener. Huntington High has beaten the Timberwolves 2-0 and 9-0 this season, but the Timberwolves (10-16) have won three of their last four, with the loss being to Hurricane.
“I’m very happy for them,” Dennison said of his players, particularly the seniors. “This is a special group.”