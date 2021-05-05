ONA — The name “Martinsburg” has struck fear into opponents in several high school sports through the years, but not Cabell Midland’s boys basketball team this week.
“Respect” is a better word to describe the Knights’ outlook. Sixth-seeded Cabell Midland (14-4) enters Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. state tournament Class AAAA quarterfinal with the third-seeded Bulldogs at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center with esteem for their foe, but not in awe.
“It’s Martinsburg, so good athletes always no matter what sports it is,” Knights coach J.J. Martin said. “Great coach. Legendary coach in the state of West Virginia. We’re completely confident in our matchups, not taking anything away from them.”
Martin, with a 32-8 record in two seasons, gushed about Bulldogs coach Dave Rogers, who is 801-224 in 41 seasons. Rogers coached Martinsburg to state titles in 1994, 2009 and 2013.
The Knights said Martinsburg certainly is talented and well coached. Martin and his players said they think the team that executes better will win.
“Martinsburg is really athletic, but so are we,” Martin said. “I think we match up really well. If we do what we try to do and execute our game plan we won’t have any problem. With that being said, if we don’t play how we play and do what we need to do, and Martinsburg plays how it plays, it’ll be hard for us to win.”
Cabell Midland’s players were not pleased with the No. 6 seed. Two of their losses were to fourth-seeded Huntington High, which they beat once. Another was 56-53 at No. 2 seed George Washington and the last was 69-59 at Parkersburg when the Knights were missing two starters. Cabell Midland clobbered the Big Reds 76-47 in the rematch.
“We’re coming in with a chip on our shoulder,” said Knights senior forward K.K. Siebert, who averages 17 points per game. “We have something to prove. Hopefully we win it all.”
Starters Ethan Taylor, Palmer Riggio and leading scorer Chandler Schmidt and his brother Dominic also said they think their team is better than a sixth seed.
Martin said he was less concerned with the seeding than were his players.
“We’re confident with it, but we know the reality of it,” Martin said. “There are eight teams in the state tournament. Everyone’s good. If anything, we’re the better team. We’re not looking at it like we’re an underdog at all. I thought we were better than sixth. It was a COVID season and I know everybody (fought that). We weren’t playing with our full team. Missing a guy like K.K. is a huge, huge loss.”
Martin said he likes what he’s seen in practice this week and that the cancelation of last year’s tournament has his guys hungry. The Knights reached the semifinals two years ago.
“I think we have a good chance to make a run in it,” Martin said. “Our energy is good, the focus. With what happened last year, our guys are ready to play.”