PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Ashley Conley made the most of her first career start.
Conley scored 18 points, all on 3-point shots, to lead Chesapeake to a 60-17 victory over Portsmouth Monday night in girls high school basketball.
The Panthers (9-3 overall, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference) quickly put the game out of reach, jumping to a 22-5 lead.
Emily Duncan scored 14 points and Blake Anderson 10 for the Panthers, who entertain Ironton on Thursday. Emily Cheatham paced the Trojans (1-6, 0-6) with 10 points.
CHESAPEAKE 22 5 19 14 — 60: Fuller 0 0 0-0 0, Pauley 2 0 0-0 4, Dillon 0 1 0-0 3, Anderson 4 0 2-2 10, McComas 0 1 0-0 3, Shields 0 0 0-0 0, Ward 2 0 4-6 8, Duncan 7 0 0-0 14, Conley 0 6 0-0 18, Jackson 0 0 0-0 0.
PORTSMOUTH 5 2 6 4 — 17: Cheatham 4 0 2-2 10, Trinidad 0 0 0-0 0, Powell 0 0 2-2 2, Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Carr 1 1 0-0 5, Wood 0 0 0-0 0, Reid 0 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0 0-0 0.
IRONTON 52, ROCK HILL 44: Teegan Carpenter and Kirsten Williams made 3-point shots to spark a 7-0 run in overtime that lifted the Fighting Tigers over the Redwomen in Pedro, Ohio.
Rock Hill’s Cigi Pancake hit a 30-footer at the fourth-quarter buzzer to send the contest to an extra period. Ironton (5-5 overall, 4-4 OVC) outscored the Redwomen 14-6 in overtime to win.
Isabel Morgan led the Tigers with 19 points. Carpenter scored 15 points and Evan Williams 12. Hadyn Bailey led Rock Hill (2-10, 1-6) with 15 points. Pancake scored 14.
IRONTON 10 11 8 9 14 — 52: Lackey 3, Cecil 0, Zornes 0, Carpenter 15, K. Williams 3, Morgan 19, E. Williams 12, Patterson 2.
ROCK HILL 11 8 7 12 6 — 44: Matney 4, H. Bailey 15, Scott 4, Easterling 5, J. Bailey 0, Pancake 14, Hanshaw 2.
WHEELERSBURG 78, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 40: The Pirates won their 35th consecutive Southern Ohio Conference game, pounding the host Indians.
Kaylee Darnell scored 16 points, Alaina Keeney 15 and Madison Whittaker 13 for Wheelersburg (7-1 overall, 7-0 SOC). Haley Whitt led Lucasville Valley (2-6, 1-6) with 13 points.
GREEN 73, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 34: The Bobcats ran their winning streak to four games with a victory over the host Tartans.
Ann Knapp led Green (5-2 overall, 4-2 SOC) with 21 points, 12 in the first quarter. Kasey Kimbler scored 18 points and Kame Sweeney 14. Grace Smith scored 16 points to lead Sciotoville East (0-7, 0-5). Mia Caldwell scored 10 points.
BELPRE 60, MEIGS 53: The Golden Eagles avenged a 48-21 loss to the Marauders with a stunner in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Meigs (4-5) led 14-12 after one quarter, but Belpre (5-7) went on a 12-0 run to take control.
Curstin Griffin led the Golden Eagles with 25 points. Halee Williams scored 17 and Kaitlin Bush 10. Rylee Lisle and Mallory Hawley topped Marauders’ scorers with 15 points each.
BELPRE 12 24 9 15 — 60: Griffin 25, Williams 17, Bush 10, Garber 6, Wright 2.
MEIGS 14 10 10 19 — 53: Hawley 15, Lisle 15, Mahr 6, Wright 5, Smith 5, Musser 4, Wolfe 3.
Boys
ASHLAND 67, JOHNSON CENTRAL 59: The Tomcats (3-2) raced to a 13-0 lead and held off a late rally by the Eagles (3-1) in Anderson Gym.
Johnson Central tied the game at 44-44, but Cole Villers’ basket gave Ashland a lead it never relinquished.
Colin Porter led Ashland with 20 points, 11 in the fourth quarter. Ethan Sellers and Villers each scored 13 points. John King led the Eagles with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Cory VanHoose scored 15 points.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 51, GREEN 48: The Panthers overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Shaden Malone led Portsmouth Clay (2-8 overall, 2-3 Southern Ohio Conference) with 27 points. Clay Cottle and Jaden Jessee each scored 10 points. Levi Sampson paced Green (1-8, 0-5) with 18 points. Ethan Huffman chipped in 12 points.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 8 15 7 21 — 51: Cottle 10, Malone 27, Cayton 0, Porginski 2, Payne 0, Balestra 2, Jessee 10.
GREEN 19 11 12 6 — 48: Sampson 18, Huffman 12, Blevins 8, Waddell 0, Singleton 9, Sanders 1.
RACELAND 81, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 52: The Rams jumped to a 17-2 lead and rolled past the Royals in the Kentucky 16th Region All-A Classic at Hop Brown Gym at West Carter High School in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Kirk Pence led Raceland (3-1) with 33 points. Kyle Broughton scored 17 points and Andrew Floyd 13. Stacy Jackson led Rose Hill Christian (0-5) with 22 points. Chase Pennington scored 16 points.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 8 12 23 9 — 52: Jackson 22, C. Pennington 16, L. Pennington 0, Larsen 4, Justice 3, Coleman 4, Akers 3, VanHoose 0, Crawford 0, Blevins 0, Wilburn 0, Hensley 0.
RACELAND 23 18 23 18 — 82: Floyd 13, Pence 33, Broughton 17, Stephens 0, Reed 4, Gauze 2, Gallion 6, Newman 2, Perkins 5, Fannin 0, Wallace 0, Farley 0, Heighton 0.
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Symmes Valley’s boys basketball game at Western-Pike Tuesday was postponed to Feb. 2.
Wrestling
YINGER MEMORIAL: River Valley placed second and Gallia Academy third at the Steve Yinger Memorial Invitational at Nelsonville-York High School.
Washington Court House won with 282 points, narrowly edging the Raiders, who had 278.5. The Blue Devils finished with 266.5
Justin Stump (138 pounds), Nathan Cadle (145), Nathan Brown (152) and Will Hash (182) went 5-0 for River Valley. Hudson Shamblin (160) was 5-0 for Gallia Academy.