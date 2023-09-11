HUNTINGTON — Morning or afternoon. It didn’t matter to Belmont University’s golf team.
The Bruins shot 12-under in each session for a 24-under total and 4-shot lead over Morehead State after two rounds in the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational at Guyan Golf and Country Club.
Host Marshall made the strongest showing in the afternoon Monday with a 13-under effort, but the Thundering Herd had just gone 1-under in the morning to occupy third at 14 under.
In the individual race, Belmont obviously posted some red numbers. Jack Schoenberg fired a 7-under 64 in the afternoon on the par-71 Guyan layout to move to the top of the leaderboard at 132. He opened with 68. Teammate Michael Senn carded a 65 in the morning and came back with a 69 for a 134 total to hold second. Reeve Felner shot 68-70 for 138 and Grey Goff 71-70 for 141.
Tied for third are Marshall’s Ryan Bilby, Morehead state’s Logan Liles and Nolan Piazza and Longwood’s Justin LaRue each at 135.
“Kids stuck to the game plan,” Belmont coach Scott Flynn said. “The short game was good and it paid off.”
Marshall coach Matt Grobe said his team stayed patient and things went its way as it posted the best team round in the afternoon.
“Didn’t play that good this morning. Missed a lot of putts,” Grobe said. “In the afternoon, they finished. Told them to be patient. Make good rolls (on putts) and they did. Starting to catch up, get that feeling.”
Bilby, who won the West Virginia Open in July at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston, kept grinding and got a payoff.
“Just fighting it the whole time,” Grobe said. “Told him not to give up. That was his mindset. He turned it around.”
Bilby said he needs to get his driver going Tuesday.
“Driver was not great,” he said. “Got to get that going. The rest hit the ball okay. Got to make something happen. I did in the afternoon.”
Flynn had to tip his cap to Schoenberger on the afternoon effort. Same for the rest of the Bruins.
“Discipline,” Flynn said. “Jack played good golf. When you shoot 64, all parts are clicking and you make some putts.”
Flynn said the plan for the Bruins for Tuesday’s final round won’t change from Monday. Belmont won the Marshall event in 2015.
“Post the best number possible and see what happens,” Flynn said.
Belmont is seeking its second straight tournament win. The Bruins won Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Classic last week.
Team scores
Belmont -24
Morehead State -20
Marshall -14
Purdue-Fort Wayne -11
Longwood -6
Bellarmine -5
Dayton -5
Northern Kentucky -3
Cleveland State +1
Murray State +6
Robert Morris +6
Youngstown State +10
Individuals
Top 5
Jack Schoenbarger, Bel 68-64—132
Michael Senn, Bel 65-69—134
Ryan Bilby, Mar 70-65—135
Nolan Pizza, More 66-69—135
Justin LaRue, Long 67-68—135
Logan Liles, More 66-69-135
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
