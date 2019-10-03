SPRING VALLEY -- Thirteen players carried the football.
A baker's dozen of Spring Valley running backs gained positive yardage in a 41-6 victory over George Washington last week, showing the Timberwolves' extraordinary depth and ability to wear on opposing defenses. If coach Brad Dingess has his way, a repeat performance will be in store when Spring Valley (4-1) plays host to Capital (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wolves Den.
"It doesn't get any easier," Dingess said of a rugged schedule that features a Cougars squad that's ninth in the Class AAA ratings, two spots behind the Timberwolves. "Not one bit easier."
Dingess and his players undoubtedly know that Capital gave up 369 rushing yards last week in a 26-21 loss at Cabell Midland. Spring Valley ran for 396 yards against George Washington. The formula for success isn't difficult to discern.
Capital, though, came up with several big play to bail out a defense that grew increasingly weary in giving up 160 yards to Jakob Caudill and 120 to J.J. Roberts.
The Timberwolves threw just three passes, completing two for 28 yards and one touchdown, last week. Spring Valley would be quite pleased to duplicate those numbers Friday if the ground game is working.
"We controlled the football and had a lot of long drives," Dingess said. "That's what we like to do."
That's how Spring Valley usually attacks the Cougars. The Timberwolves have run for more than 300 yards on at least 50 carries in four of the last five meetings with Capital. Spring Valley has won four consecutive in the series, last losing 21-7 in 2015.
Luke Christopher is the Timberwolves' primary ball carrier, having gained 74 yards on 15 carries last week. Ten of Christopher's attempts came on the first drive when he gained 53 yards and gave way to Spring Valley's bevy of other backs the rest of the way. Cole Diamond picked up 68 yards on nine tries.