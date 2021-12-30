ASHLAND — Over the years, there have been plenty of memorable performances at the Ashland Invitational Tournament.
There will be few that have rivaled the one Ashland sophomore Tucker Conway put up at James A. Anderson Gymnasium on Thursday night, however.
Conway hit 10 3-pointers — seven of which came in the second half — to lead the Tomcats with 30 points as Ashland won the 66th Ashland Invitational Tournament with a 66-52 win over Cincinnati Elder.
Just how in the zone was Conway? When he came out of the game to a standing ovation with just over 1:30 left, he really had no clue what he had done.
“Honestly, my adrenaline was kicking in and I was so locked into the game,” Conway said. “Right when I went out, that’s when I said, ‘OK, I think we won this.’ I didn’t even realize what I did on the floor. I was just helping my teammates out and trying to be there for them.”
For Ashland coach Jason Mays, he said it was the reward for a kid who has done whatever was asked of him over the three years he’s been with the high school program.
Mays pointed to a saying that is on the wall outside the locker room as the inspiration for his team in situations like Thursday night’s celebration of Conway’s accomplishment.
“If you look on our wall right here, it says, ‘Commitment to team first: You’ve got to live to love and love to give,’” Mays said. “They’ve got to love each other first, and they do. Tonight, they were giving back to him because he’s given three years to them.”
On a night where Elder looked to take away Colin Porter and Ethan Sellars as best as they could, it was Conway who proved to be the catalyst in the game.
Conway hit three 3-pointers in the first half — two of which came in the second quarter as the Tomcats took a double-digit lead into the locker room.
That just fed into his confidence in the second half, where he started the third quarter with consecutive 3-pointers that built the lead.
Ashland’s first six field goals of the third quarter were 3-pointers — four of which came from Conway.
Conway said he could feel that it was his night after knocking down the early shots.
“Honestly, if your hands are really and you just feel it, you’ve just got to shoot it,” Conway said.
Ashland took a 32-21 lead to the locker room after Zander Carter scored the final four points of the first half, including a driving layup as time expired.
Carter’s four points were the final in a 13-4 run to end the half for the Tomcats, who got the run started with a pair of 3-pointers from Porter as well as another from Conway.
Porter finished with 13 points and seven assists as part of an Ashland scoring attack that finished hitting 61.5 percent of its 3-point attempts and 54 percent from the floor against the lengthy Panthers, who are one of the top teams in Ohio’s Division I.
Elder was led by Sean Keller, who scored 22 points in the loss.
ELDER 8 13 18 13 — 52: Keller 22, Harp 9, Menninger 4, Whitmer 3, Browne 4, Salamone 3, Busam 2, Gutekunst 2, Kirch 2
ASHLAND 12 20 20 14 — 66: Sellars 3, Conway 30, Carter 6, Adkins 6, Porter 13, Villers 8
PIKEVILLE 65, BOYD COUNTY 58: Pikeville used its pressure defense and the play of Rylee Samons to turn a halftime deficit into a victory in the fifth-place game in the AIT on Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-6 Samons finished with 20 points and six assists, while teammate Nick Robinson dominated inside with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers.
“They put Rylee on the top of that (defense), and I think it’s really a good move because he’s so long that it really made it hard for us to enter the middle, which we had to, or just skip it deep,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said.
The teams were tied at 50 as Boyd County’s Rheyce Deboard kept the Lions in it after Samons led a Pikeville run.
However, the Panthers were able to get looks underneath and finish at the rim late while holding off the Lions, who were led by Deboard’s 18 points.
Boyd County took a 30-23 lead into the locker room after a second quarter in which Clay Robertson scored all 12 of his points, including three 3-pointers in the period.
BOYD COUNTY 8 22 15 13 — 58: Hicks 11, Ellis 3, Newsom 5, Deboard 18, Robertson 12, Spurlock 9
PIKEVILLE 11 12 22 20 — 65: Waters 3, Hall 7, Worrix 3, Samons 20, Robinson 19, Manns 2, Jarrell 11
CALLOWAY COUNTY 75, TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 70: Teays Valley Christian rallied from a huge halftime deficit and had a chance to tie late, but Brandon Brown’s 3-point attempt to tie in the final seconds was short as Calloway County held on for a win.
West Virginia commit Josiah Davis finished with 15 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds for Teays Valley in the loss. The Lions had five players in double figures, led by 16 from Maki Cary. Brown had 13, Richard Fu added 12 and Kris Lin had 10 in the loss.
Calloway County used its defense to frustrate Davis in the first half, sending three and even four defenders at him at times, which turned Davis into a facilitator in the second half.
The Lakers used that defense and subsequent transition to its advantage, however, jumping to a double-digit lead early and building on it to take a 37-23 lead into the locker room.
Calloway County got 21 each from Eli Finley and Matthew Ray, who also added 13 rebounds. Zach Hudgin added 12 for the Lakers, while Kanyon Franklin added 10 points and seven rebounds.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 22 15 16 22 — 75: Franklin 10, Butler 3, Finley 21, Hudgin 12, Ray 21, Lockhart 5, Clinton 6
TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 13 10 25 22 — 70: Brown 13, Lin 10, Cary 16, Davis 15, Moles 4, Fu 12
LINCOLN COUNTY 64, BOWLING GREEN 62: Jaxon Smith hit two free throws with 02.2 left to cap a comeback for Lincoln County in the third-place game.
Colton Ralston scored 18 points to lead the Patriots, while Evan Smith added 12 in the win.
Turner Buttry, an Eastern Kentucky commit, finished with 24 points to lead the Purples in the loss.
BOWLING GREEN 24 13 13 12 — 62: E. Starks 8, Bailey 6, Lin 5, Buttry 24, Wardlow 9, Ritter 3, D. Starks 3, Gurley 4
LINCOLN COUNTY 13 19 14 18 — 64: Alcorn 8, Sims 9, J. Smith 9, E. Smith 12, Ralston 18, Davis 8