Contestant Brittni Vaughn, left, throws a punch at Jason Nichols in Bout 3 during opening night of the 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Austin Cook didn’t get a lot of training to prepare for his appearance in the 35th annual Tri-State Original Toughman Contest at Mountain Health Arena.
Two days, Cook admitted Friday night. Despite that, Cook said his background in Mixed Martial Arts proved valuable and gave him enough tools to get past Heath Sullivan in a cruiserweight bout. Their bout was the second of 32 scheduled on night one.
“Mixed Martial Arts helps with my foundation,” said Cook, who is from Wheelersburg, Ohio. “Tried to feel him out and what his power shots were.”
Cook threw a steady diet of left jabs and scored repeatedly in the opening round. He got in some body shots in the second and stayed in control. The third he just fought smart and avoided trouble. Sullivan, from Scott Depot, had a bloodied nose by fights end due to the shots he took.
“I was nervous,” Cook said. “You could tell he’s built. I had good skills to rely on.”
Cook said Sullivan did connect with a good right hand to the head in the second.
“He got me,” Cook said. “I felt it. It shook me a bit.”
Cook said he got good corner advice to get past that moment.
“They said I won the first round,” he said. “Stay on him. I did, but I didn’t want to screw up.”
Cook’s day job is in Chillicothe where he helps assemble semi trucks. Considering where he lives, he said it’s an hour to work and an hour to travel U.S. 52 down to Huntington, cross the bridge, get to the arena and put on the boxing gear.
“I love fighting,” he said. “It gets my anger out. That last round I went a lot on adrenaline.”
Right after their bout, Brittni Vaughn met Jason Nichols in a lightweight bout. Vaughn proved to be a real crowd pleaser and won by decision.
Then came Kalil Franks of Huntington making his Toughman return. He slugged his way to a first-round TKO over Corey Scarlotti of Ashland. He dropped Scarlotti with a right early in the round and Scarlotti took an 8-count.
In the lone women’s bout, Triniti Dungey of Charleston relied on a solid right hand and got the win over Stella Jones of South Point. Dungey attends Marshall. She got a nice round of cheers from the fans after the victory was called out by promoter Jerry Thomas.
Another bout that drew loud roars matched Russell “Porn Star” May from Spencer against Kennithe Followay from Wayne. May got ovations each time he connected, but Followay left with the by decision.
In one of the more action-packed fights, Immanual Manning from Garrison, Ky., rocked foe Ty Staten repeatedly with right uppercuts, got one 8-count and won by decision at welterweight.
All winners return Saturday for championship night. They could enter the ring multiple times.
“I’m ready,” Cook said.
All winners receive a Toughman jacket and prize money Toughman features five divisions each for men and women.
One of the real crowd pleasers Friday night came when Tiny Texie entered the ring. She’s one of the ring girls and is the shortest one ever to appear here at 3 feet, 6 inches. She weighs 44 pounds.
Tiny Texie, 30, of Corpus Christi, is not a dwarf. She was born with Kenny-Caffey Syndrome. She holds the title for world’s smallest exotic dancer, proportionate to body size.
In the feature bout Saturday, Craig “The Hammer” Hettlinger of Huntington will take on Vinny “Vampire” Baisi of Parkersburg. Bell time Saturday is 7 p.m.
