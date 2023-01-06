The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Austin Cook didn’t get a lot of training to prepare for his appearance in the 35th annual Tri-State Original Toughman Contest at Mountain Health Arena.

Two days, Cook admitted Friday night. Despite that, Cook said his background in Mixed Martial Arts proved valuable and gave him enough tools to get past Heath Sullivan in a cruiserweight bout. Their bout was the second of 32 scheduled on night one.

