NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion entered Friday’s home baseball game with Marshall featuring eight batters hitting .300 or better, compared to three for the Thundering Herd.

The result might have been predictable. Such a prediction would have been wrong, thanks to Marshall’s Patrick Copen. The junior righthander struck out 11 batters, 10 swinging, Friday to lift Marshall to a 6-1 victory over the Monarchs at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

