NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion entered Friday’s home baseball game with Marshall featuring eight batters hitting .300 or better, compared to three for the Thundering Herd.
The result might have been predictable. Such a prediction would have been wrong, thanks to Marshall’s Patrick Copen. The junior righthander struck out 11 batters, 10 swinging, Friday to lift Marshall to a 6-1 victory over the Monarchs at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
Copen (1-2) fanned the first three batters he faced, all swinging, to set the tone. The junior right-hander dominated, allowing one run on three hits, with three walks in eight innings. Former Cabell Midland High School star Chad Heiner pitched a scoreless ninth.
The Thundering Herd (11-8 overall, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Owen Ayers doubled down the left field line to score Kyle Schaefer. Old Dominion (18-4, 3-1) tied it in the second as Chris Dengler was hit by a pitch and crossed the plate on a hit by Kenny Levari.
Marshall scored the winning run in the third inning. Luke Edwards walked and stole second before scoring on a single by Schaefer for a 2-1 lead.
In the fifth, Ayers reached on a fielder’s choice, then scored on a double to left-center by Gio Ferraro, chasing Monarchs starting pitcher Blake Morgan (2-2). Calin Smith greeted reliever Jacob Gomez with a single to left, scoring Ferraro. Later in the inning, Kebler Peralta singled to right to plate Smith and Daniel Carinci, making it 6-1.
Ferraro and Peralta each went 2 for 4. Ayers was 2 for 5.
The teams resume their three-game series at 3 p.m. Saturday.
