CHARLESTON — Capital has been waiting all season for that springboard win to start a wave of momentum. Well, the Cougars will have to wait a bit longer, thanks to Clay Robertson and a resilient bunch from Spring Valley.
Robertson knocked down 32 points, including five big ones in overtime Friday night, as the Timberwolves fended off potential disaster to claim a 72-66 victory at Capital High School.
Spring Valley (9-4) led by 13 points in the fourth quarter before Capital ended regulation on a 17-7 run over the final 6:30.
Robertson gave the Wolves the lead for good on a basket while being fouled with 1:43 remaining in OT. Spring Valley then cashed in all six of its free throws the rest of the way to finally claim victory.
Spring Valley used the offensive glass to build its early lead and finished with a whopping 46-30 edge in total rebounds. Ty Smith and Colten Caldwell each grabbed 11 missed shots, Tate Adkins nine and Keyan Grayson eight for the Wolves.
Caldwell (12 points), Grayson (12) and Adkins (10) also found their way into double-figure scoring for Spring Valley. Caldwell was 4 of 4 at the foul line down the stretch of OT.
Spring Valley led 33-26 at halftime and kept building that advantage as high as 49-36 in the third quarter and 54-41 with about seven minutes left in regulation.
“At halftime, it was just about slowing down, playing our pace of the game. You know Capital has a lot of athletic kids that want to get into us and push us and press ahead.
“We knew we had to handle the pressure and I thought our kids did a great job with that.’’
Capital took its first lead at 58-57 on a 3-pointer by Taeshaun Hines with 3:48 to go in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars were also up 60-59 when Clark fed Sha’lik Hampton for a basket with 2:13 remaining.
Robertson then made both his free throws with 2:10 left to hand the lead back to Spring Valley at 61-60, and the only scoring after that was Clark’s one foul shot at the 49-second mark to send the game into overtime.
Clark led Capital with 19 points and was followed by Grant Barclay (15) and Markel Booker (11).
Barclay came off the bench to bury five corner 3s and fuel the Cougars’ comeback.
Hampton (broken toe) and Booker (shoulder) both returned to the lineup after missing time.
For Hampton, expected to be a key force inside for the Cougars, it marked his season debut and he played about two quarters in a limited role.
Capital coach Matt Greene realized how much a win would have meant to his youthful squad.
Still, Greene hopes his team can use Friday’s effort as a building block.
