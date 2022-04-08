U.S. Rep. Carol Miller recognizes the Covenant School boys basketball team for their performance at the National Christian School Athletic Association basketball tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Huntington.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller recognizes the Covenant School boys and girls basketball teams for their performance at the National Christian School Athletic Association basketball tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Huntington.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller presents a certificate to Covenant School girls basketball coach Scott Bumgardner as she recognizes Covenant School teams for their performance at the National Christian School Athletic Association basketball tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Huntington.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller presents a certificate to Covenant School girls basketball player Ella Bumgardner as she recognizes Covenant School teams for their performance at the National Christian School Athletic Association basketball tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Huntington.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller presents a certificate to Covenant School girls basketball player Samantha Lucas as she recognizes Covenant School teams for their performance at the National Christian School Athletic Association basketball tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Huntington.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller presents a certificate to Covenant School boys basketball coach Lance Herbert as she recognizes Covenant School teams for their performance at the National Christian School Athletic Association basketball tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Huntington.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller presents a certificate to Covenant School boys basketball player Ryan Beilstein as she recognizes Covenant School teams for their performance at the National Christian School Athletic Association basketball tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Huntington.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller presents a certificate to Covenant School boys basketball player Gabe Hagley as she recognizes Covenant School teams for their performance at the National Christian School Athletic Association basketball tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON -- If Congress passed bills the way Covenant School's teams pass the basketball, legislation might be done at a dizzying pace.
Covenant honored its boys national champion and girls national runner-up basketball teams Friday afternoon when U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., of the state's 3rd District, presented players and coaches with certificates recognizing their achievements.
"You all understand the importance of athletics," Miller told the teams. "You learn so many wonderful lessons from athletics."
On March 5, at Mount Vernon (Ohio) Nazarene University, Covenant's boys defeated Veritas Christian of Sparta, New Jersey, 41-36 to win the National Christian Schools Athletic Association Division 5C championship. Earlier in the tournament, the Eagles beat Faith Christian of Martinsburg, West Virginia, 58-34, and Jefferson County Christian of Wintersville, Ohio, 45-22.
"It was a great opportunity to go up there," Covenant player Tucker Lingenfelter said. "It was a great way to go out. I think we all knew we definitely had a chance. We went in pretty confident. We came together and played the best we had all season."
Leading scorer Gabe Roberts said the team took the mindset that the championship was just another game.
"We blew out the first two teams," Roberts said. "We were walking in hot. I felt like we could keep the same confidence and energy. We stayed cool and didn't fall apart. That's why we won."
Samuel Roten said the players enjoyed themselves.
"We went in with the attitude that we can win this," Roten said. "We've had that attitude going in every year, but the first game this time was different. We went in with a different energy. With a lot of us being seniors, that impacted things. We wanted to go out the right way."
The Eagles girls finished runner-up to the Cumberland (Kentucky) Christian Home Educators team, falling 49-35 in the finals.
Juniors Emily Nicholas and Ella Bumgardner said they were thrilled to have played so well at a national level.
"It was a really awesome opportunity," Nicholas said. "It was good to spend time together. It was a good environment. We're all pretty close with one another."
Bumgardner said the tournament was a fitting end to the season.
"It was a really cool thing for our team to do together," Bumgardner said. "We really came together as a team this year. It was a good experience for us to play different competition and see what we could do."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
